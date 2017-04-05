Evolving Television Consumption and Advertising Trends Explained in New Infographic from Koeppel Direct

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - With Response Expo 2017 quickly approaching, direct response agency Koeppel Direct has published an in-depth infographic about the evolution of television viewing habits and new trends in TV advertising.

The infographic, Switching Channels: The Evolution of Television, Binge Watching & Advertising, offers key takeaways for brands to maximize their ad spend and effectively communicate with their audience in a changing landscape.

Statistics illustrated in the infographic show there are TV viewing preferences and differences among generations. Baby boomers prefer to watch live programming, while Gen X records shows on DVR to watch on their own time. Millennials like to stream shows on mobile devices -- anytime and anywhere.

While each generation consumes media differently, they all have one habit in common: binge watching. In fact, 70% of Americans binge watch TV shows, with an average of five episodes per binge session. While the habit was unheard of a decade ago, binge watching today is popular among all demographics -- baby boomers (58%), Gen X (76%), and millennials (84%). With instant episodes and ad-free options, Netflix remains a top subscription service with an average of 568 total hours streamed per subscriber.

As more consumers opt for subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services, advertisers are required to rethink their audience targeting and direct response strategy. More brands are shifting from traditional TV ads towards digital ads. Cross-channel video advertising -- such as in-stream, display, mobile and programmatic ads -- now play an increasing role in brands' strategies.

To learn more about how TV viewing habits have evolved over time and what this means for brands, view the complete infographic at http://www.koeppeldirect.com/television/evolution-of-tv-binge-watching-advertising/.

Koeppel Direct is a sponsor of Response Expo, held on April 25-27, 2017, at Hilton San Diego Bayfront. Response Expo is a 3-day event that educates marketers on actionable and measurable marketing.

Founded in 1995 by President Peter Koeppel, the company has grown into a dynamic and diverse team, with each team member bringing expert direct marketing and advertising knowledge and experience. Koeppel himself is a thought leader who is a frequent direct marketing industry speaker and editorial contributor, serving on Forbes magazine's Agency Council.

