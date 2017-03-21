eWEEK Introduces Comprehensive Website Redesign

The editors of eWEEK.com are excited to introduce the most comprehensive website redesign in the history of our news organization

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - eWEEK.com, one of the most trusted B2B technology content providers, launched a redesign this week. The redesigned eWEEK is a fully responsive, feature-rich site that delivers tech news, trends and analysis in an elegant and engaging digital experience across all devices. Among the feature enhancements are streamlined navigation, personalized content, and deeper social media integration.

Editor-in-Chief John Pallatto, who has been a part of eWEEK's editorial team through much of the news publication's 33-year evolution, explained, "Our aim was to make it easier for our readers to engage with eWEEK." He added, "And most importantly to quickly deliver the content they need in the format they desire. I'm particularly excited about our new customizable content options. Registered readers can use My eWEEK to organize their preferred content, follow their favorite eWEEK writers, and even keep track of their discussions."

User experience and content access are primary goals of this redesign and the changes bolster the strengths of eWEEK with new features that make content more accessible and engaging. "The simplified layout and sleek visual design complement the many options we've provided for our readers to find the content they seek. They can discover content by topic, keyword search, content type, and content that is socially trending or written by the writers they follow," said Pallatto.

These changes coupled with the addition of My eWEEK provides our loyal following with an experience that will keep them coming back to our flagship site as well as providing new users with a robust introduction to what this storied IT brand has to offer.

As QuinStreet Enterprise's flagship IT brand, eWEEK represents the first of several planned redesigns. Other leading QuinStreet Enterprise tech sites, such as IT Business Edge, Datamation and Developer.com, are also slated to become fully responsive, socially integrated, digital experiences.

"QuinStreet Enterprise represents a large audience of 16 million technology decision makers and influencers. We're strengthening that content relationship like only a premium publisher can," said QuinStreet Enterprise VP Ashley Heller adding, "Our advertisers can engage meaningfully with our powerful audience by enlisting our extensive marketing solutions, from data-driven targeting fueled by content consumption and demographic information to creative services including HTML5 ad development."

QuinStreet Enterprise's IT and Developer family of sites is uniquely positioned to offer both our readers as well as our advertisers a robust, modern, and compelling content environment for their information and advertising needs.

For more details, read John Pallatto's blog post on the eWEEK redesign. Engage with the new eWEEK on Twitter (@eWEEKNews), Facebook and LinkedIn. Also, join eWEEK to participate in monthly Twitter chats (use hashtag #eWEEKChat) on important and trending technology topics.

