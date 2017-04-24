eWellness Executes PHZIO Beta User Agreement with Jackson Clinics

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - eWellness Healthcare Corporation ( OTCQB : EWLL), a provider of the state of the art PHZIO Platform for the physical therapy and telehealth markets, announced today that it has executed a 90-day PHZIO beta user agreement with Jackson Clinics, LP, which has 15 clinics located in Northern Virginia, https://thejacksonclinics.com.

Mr. Darwin Fogt, CEO, said "We are delighted to add the Jackson Clinics to our PHZIO beta group in order to assess the clinical value of our PHZIO treatment system. This beta user agreement is typical for a large scale physical therapy practice when testing a new treatment technique."

The PHZIO beta user agreement with Jackson Clinics calls for at least two physical therapists to utilize our PHZIO platform for 90-days for no-cost or obligation, in order to determine clinical value for their practices and patients. This trial period runs from April 24th, 2017 through July 31st, 2017. After July 31st, 2017, Jackson Clinics will have to sign a new agreement with the Company in order to continue to use our PHZIO system.

About eWellness

eWellness Healthcare Corporation ( OTCQB : EWLL) is the first physical therapy telehealth company to offer insurance reimbursable real-time distance monitored treatments. Our business model is to license our PHZIO ("PHZIO") platform to any physical therapy ("PT") clinic in the U.S. and or have large-scale employers use our PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate wellness program. The Company's PHZIO home physical therapy exercise platform has been designed to disrupt the $30 billion physical therapy and the $8 billion corporate wellness industries. PHZIO re-defines the way physical therapy can be delivered. PHZIO is the first real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy platform for home use. Due to the real-time patient monitoring feature, the PHZIO platform is insurance reimbursable by payers such as: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The PHZIO Solution: A New Physical Therapy Delivery System

SaaS technology platform solution for providers bundling rehabilitation services and employer wellness programs;





First real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy treatment platform for home use;





Ability for physical therapists to observe multiple patients simultaneously in real-time;





Solves what has been a structural problem and limitation in post-acute care practice growth; and





Allows PT practices to generate increased revenues due to higher adherence and compliance rates.





