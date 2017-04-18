eWellness Plans the Launching of Multiple New Patient, Physician & PT Centric Platforms and Mobile Apps

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - eWellness Healthcare Corporation - ( OTCQB : EWLL), a provider of the state of the art PHZIO Platform for the physical therapy and telehealth markets, announced today that it plans to launch multiple new patient, physician and physical therapy (PT) centric platforms and mobile Apps over the next 8-10 weeks.

Mr. Darwin Fogt, CEO said, "We are excited to introduce these new telehealth platforms and applications. These new telehealth tools will revolutionize how patients gain access to physical therapy and how PT is delivered, while tapping into the scale and reach of an Uber-style business model. We will advise the market as these new products and initiatives are launched over the next 8-10 weeks."

These new platforms, Apps and initiatives include:

PurePT.com: Is a digital patient & independent PT platform for connecting new patients to PT's that are seeking to be treated with our PHZIO treatment system. Patient program inductions can be made in the privacy of a patient's home or office and can also be done in a PT clinic. The goal is to make it easy for a patient to be treated, particularly in states that have direct access rules where patient's insurance will reimburse for approximately 12 visits before a physician's prescription is required. PurePT puts the patient first, which we believe will allow our business model to scale and build an Uber-style growth curve.

PrehabPT.com: Is an 8-week physician to patient pre-surgical (Prehab) digital therapeutic exercise treatment system for patients that anticipate having hip or knee surgeries including total joint replacements or back surgeries including microdiscectomies and fusions. Patients may complete these digital therapeutic exercises either monitored or unmonitored by a professional. PrehabPT.com's backbone is built off of our PHZIO platform.

DigitalMD.com: Is a feature rich telehealth platform for physician practices to digitally communicate with their patients pre- and post-surgery. DigitalMD.com is anticipated to be very competitively priced when compared to other similar telehealth platforms such as: Chiron Health, SnapMD, AdvancedMD, VirtualMedix, ReachHealth, Carena, HealthLynked and eVisit.

Telehealth Educational Certification Program: Online Physical Therapy Telehealth Training and Certification Workshop. We plan to launch a comprehensive curriculum for PTs, Occupational Therapists (OTs), PTAs, PT students, athletic trainers, and personal trainers to gain a complete understanding of providing digital PT therapeutic exercise treatments to patients via our PHZIO telemedicine platform. The educational content will include the most current advances and research related to the core treatment principles, rationale and components of our PHZIO treatment system.

Huge Expansion of PHZIO Exercise Content: We are in the process to significantly expanding our existing library of exercise video content from approximately 250 3-4 minute videos to over 1,000 separate exercise video.

Los Angeles Sales & Marketing Office: The Company intends to open its first sales and marketing office in Playa Vista California before May 1st 2017 in order to accelerate the adoption of PHZIO and the other newly digital telehealth tools to patients, physicians and PT's in California. The company will also be hiring new sales and marketing professionals to manage the new silos of business.

eWellness will initially rollout these new telehealth solutions within California, New York and Virginia, with plans to expand nationally over the next 6 months.

With these new telehealth tools, eWellness will engage with the "At-Home" Physical Therapy treatment market. This market involves physical therapy practitioners treating patients in their home instead of a clinic. The "At-Home" market model when combined with PHZIO offers patients and practitioners a means to receive and deliver PT services without having to leave work during normal business hours. Patients will be able to receive physical therapy services at almost any hour of the day, A model that is not currently employed within traditional clinical settings.

