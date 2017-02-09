eWellness to hold Clinical Practice Ower Meetings at the 2017 CSM Conference

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - eWellness Healthcare Corporation, ( OTCQB : EWLL) is the first telehealth company for physical therapy to offer insurance reimbursable remotely monitored physical therapy (PT) treatments. Darwin Fogt, MPT and CEO of the Company will be attending and holding outreach meetings with various clinical practice owner at the American Physical Therapy Association's Combined Sections Meeting (CSM) in San Antonio Texas February 16th though the 18th. There are over 11,000 physical therapists that attend this year's CSM conference. Please see the following link to view information on the CSM conference: http://www.apta.org/CSM/Overview/.

More information about our telehealth solution is available at our PHZIO.COM website: https://www.phzio.com. For additional information on eWellness Healthcare Corporation and its PHZIO telemedicine products please contact, Mr. Darwin Fogt, CEO Tel: 855-470-1700.

About eWellness

eWellness Healthcare Corporation ( OTCQB : EWLL) is the first physical therapy telemedicine company to offer insurance reimbursable real-time distance monitored treatments. Our business model is to license our PHZIO ("PHZIO") platform to any physical therapy ("PT") clinic in the U.S. and or have large-scale employers use our PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate wellness program. The Company's PHZIO home physical therapy exercise platform has been designed to disrupt the $30 billion physical therapy and the $8 billion corporate wellness industries. PHZIO re-defines the way physical therapy can be delivered. PHZIO is the first real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy platform for home use. Due to the real-time patient monitoring feature, the PHZIO platform is insurance reimbursable by payers such as: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The PHZIO Solution: A New Physical Therapy Delivery System

SaaS technology platform solution for providers bundling rehabilitation services and employer wellness programs;





First real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy treatment platform for home use;





Ability for physical therapists to observe multiple patients simultaneously in real-time;





Solves what has been a structural problem and limitation in post-acute care practice growth; and





Allows PT practices to generate increased revenues due to higher adherence and compliance rates.





For more information on eWellness go to:

http://www.ewellnesshealth.com/

