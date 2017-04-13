Exabeam Awarded 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2017 Partner Program Guide

Annual guide recognizes the channel's top partner programs

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - Exabeam, a leader in security intelligence solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Exabeam a 5-Star rating in its 2017 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2017 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

Also named to CRN's Security 100 List this year, Exabeam recently launched its Security Intelligence Platform, an analytics-led solution for data collection, threat detection, and automated incident response and closed a Series C funding round in February 2017. An early leader in the user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) market, Exabeam's 2016 sales were close to triple those of the prior year, with new global customers in the financial services, retail, energy, healthcare, government and oil and gas industries.

"For solution providers, finding the right technology vendors to partner with is crucial to the health of their business, and the vast array of choices can be overwhelming," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "Our annual Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and outlining their strengths and benefits."

"With the launch of our Security Intelligence Platform, we have leveraged our deep analytics roots to disrupt the traditional SIEM market," said Ted Plumis, Exabeam vice president of channels, business and corporate development. "To be named to CRN's 2017 Partner Program List in itself is an honor, and we are especially thrilled to be given a 5-star rating as we continue to arm our partners with competitive solutions to help customers defend themselves from insider and credential based attacks through behavior-based security intelligence."

The 2017 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Tweet This:

@TheChannelCo names @Exabeam to @CRN 2017 Partner Program Guide #CRNPPG www.CRN.com/ppg

About Exabeam

Exabeam provides security intelligence and management solutions to help organizations of any size protect their most valuable information. The Exabeam Security Intelligence Platform uniquely combines unlimited data collection at a predictable price, machine learning for advanced analytics, and automated incident response into an integrated set of products. The result is the first modern security intelligence solution that delivers where legacy SIEM vendors have failed. Built by seasoned security and enterprise IT veterans from Imperva, ArcSight, and Sumo Logic, Exabeam is headquartered in San Mateo, California. Exabeam is privately funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Aspect Ventures, Icon Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Cisco Investments, and investor Shlomo Kramer. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2017. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.