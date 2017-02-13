Exabeam honored as Editor's Choice winner in the 5th Annual 2017 Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards in User Behavior Analytics

Recognizing Innovation During the RSA® Conference 2017

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Exabeam announced today that Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine and media partner of the RSA® Conference 2017, has named Exabeam Advanced Analytics winner of the Editor's Choice in User Behavior Analytics.

After many months of review and judged by leading independent information security experts, Cyber Defense Magazine is pleased to have selected Exabeam as a winner for their Advanced Analytics solution.

"We're thrilled to recognize next-generation innovation in the information security marketplace and that's why Exabeam has earned this award from Cyber Defense Magazine. Some of the best INFOSEC defenses come from these kinds of forward thinking players who think outside of the box," said Pierluigi Paganini, Editor-in-Chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

Exabeam Advanced Analytics is the world's most-deployed User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) solution. Advanced Analytics detects insider threats, compromised accounts and data loss via deep learning and specialized statistical risk models. With the ability to accurately model the behavior of users, entities, and even security alerts from other security solutions, Exabeam can quickly detect complex threats, prioritize security alert investigation, and slash the response time of incident investigations. By automatically recreating entire attack chains, and piecing together both normal and anomalous behavior of users and entities, Exabeam dramatically reduces the time and effort security analysts must spend on investigations. Based on a patented session data model, Exabeam creates -- in seconds -- automatic incident timelines that show all activity -- good and bad -- across multiple IP addresses, devices, and credentials. Exabeam Advanced Analytics amplifies the abilities of SOC and IR staff by automating the manual drudge of investigations, thus freeing up resources for more proactive security initiatives like threat hunting.

"CDM's recognition of Exabeam Advanced Analytics further validates our company as an innovator," said Rick Caccia, Exabeam CMO. "This industry honor is the greatest endorsement to the fact that Exabeam Advanced Analytics is ahead of the curve when it comes to the best-of-the-best products that can provide the highest security in User Behavior Analytics."

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting edge knowledge, real world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

About Exabeam

Exabeam provides security intelligence and management solutions to help organizations of any size protect their most valuable information. The Exabeam Security Intelligence Platform uniquely combines unlimited data collection at a predictable price, machine learning for advanced analytics, and automated incident response into an integrated set of products. The result is the first modern security intelligence solution that delivers where legacy SIEM vendors have failed. Built by seasoned security and enterprise IT veterans from Imperva, ArcSight, and Sumo Logic, Exabeam is headquartered in San Mateo, California. Exabeam is privately funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Aspect Ventures, Icon Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Cisco Investments, and investor Shlomo Kramer. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.