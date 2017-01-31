Exabeam Launches Next-Generation Security Intelligence Platform

Company Leverages Leadership in UEBA to Disrupt Multi-billion Dollar SIEM Market

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Exabeam, the market leader in User and Entity Behavior Analytics, today announced its new Security Intelligence Platform, designed to decrease the risk of cyber threats for organizations of any size.

Recent data breaches continue to demonstrate that security management is broken -- attacks using stolen or misused passwords keep rising, and companies cannot detect or respond to them effectively. Breaches now have national and international impact. They are serious and require new approaches to detect them and shut them down.

To address credential-based attacks, IT security organizations see the need to collect massive amounts of activity data, to connect that data and detect threats, and to respond effectively to shut down threats completely. This type of collection, analysis, and response has traditionally been performed via Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions, a $2.1 billion market in 2016, growing to $3 billion by 2020. However, SIEM products are no longer able to detect credential-based attacks, whether from a hacker using stolen passwords or from a malicious employee using his or her own access rights. These products limit data collection by pricing by the byte. Even worse, large shortfalls in security expertise mean that firms are unable to solve their problems simply by hiring more experts -- they don't exist.

Exabeam addresses this need to collect more data than ever before, to make better connections across that data to detect threats, and to augment human analysts during incident response. The Exabeam Security Intelligence Platform includes five key products that can be deployed separately, or in combination:

Exabeam Log Manager - Built on proven, open source, big data technology, Log Manager provides unlimited security data collection, indexing, and search, at a predictable price. Since Log Manager pricing is not based on data volume, customers can collect and retain as much data as their needs require. Exabeam Log Manager therefore not only supports better analytics, but also enables more comprehensive compliance reporting.





Exabeam Advanced Analytics - As a leader in the User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) market, Exabeam already offers the most-deployed behavioral analytics product in the world. Advanced Analytics uses patented stateful sessions to detect credential-based threats, even when attackers switch devices or identities. Exabeam Advanced Analytics already enables threat detection at leading financial services, healthcare, retail, energy, and government organizations around the globe.





Exabeam Incident Responder - To address chronic security hiring shortfalls, Incident Responder provides automated playbook creation and execution, so that detected attacks are shut down quickly and completely. Incident Responder includes out-of-the-box playbooks for the most common attacks, such as phishing attacks, malware, stolen passwords, and data theft.





Exabeam Threat Hunter - As part of an investigation, Threat Hunter enables analysts to proactively search for attackers on a network. Analysts can easily, via point and click, search for users that have any combination of activities or attributes that might be related to a specific type of attack.





Exabeam Cloud Connectors - Since almost every organization now operates some percentage of its IT in the cloud, integrating that data into log management, detection, and incident response is required. Exabeam Cloud Connectors enable customers to bring log data from popular cloud services, such as Office 365, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce.com, Box, and others into the Exabeam Platform, where it is automatically linked to on-premise behaviors.





"Data breaches are now affecting national political and economic systems, and the technologies that have been used to detect and respond to these attacks are completely ineffective," said Nir Polak, CEO and Co-founder of Exabeam. "A completely new approach to data protection is required, one that relies on modern analytics and automation, married to human expertise."

Exabeam Log Manager and Incident Responder have been undergoing early testing at a variety of commercial and public organizations, and will be demonstrated at the upcoming RSA Security Conference, February 13-17, in San Francisco. Exabeam will be in booth S2233, beginning Monday, February 13, 2017.

"As a leading cyber security solution provider, it is important for Imperva to have robust security solutions in place, so we can quickly respond to any incident," said Shahar Ben Hador, CISO for Imperva. "The more data collected and analyzed, the more likely we are to detect and defend against out of the ordinary behavior. Yet, our previous solution had a volume-based pricing model, which was unpredictable. Exabeam Log Manager gives us a scalable solution with a sensible pricing model that enables Imperva to economically collect all the data we need to protect our brand."

"Threat detection is only as effective as an organization's ability to classify and catalog those threats. Exabeam Incident Responder affords us the ability to effectively and efficiently track all of our internal and external threats," said Ryan Makamson, Senior InfoSec Analyst for Washington State University. "The Exabeam suite of products has fundamentally changed the way we respond to incidents. From event detection and subtle changes in user behavior, to effective and efficient responses to those events."

"Security expertise is at a premium and products that can automate incident response help overworked teams," said Colin Anderson, CISO at Levi Strauss & Company. "Exabeam understands the security operations problem and is delivering a solution that brings tremendous value."

"Security management is ready for a change; customers are looking for new solutions to address data breaches and cyber threats," said David Hark, President of AccessIT. "As a leader in delivering security solutions to global enterprises, AccessIT is excited to work with Exabeam to bring its Security Intelligence Platform to market."

Exabeam provides security intelligence and management solutions to help organizations of any size protect their most valuable information. The Exabeam Security Intelligence Platform uniquely combines unlimited data collection at a predictable price, machine learning for advanced analytics, and automated incident response into an integrated set of products. The result is the first modern security intelligence solution that delivers where legacy SIEM vendors have failed. Built by seasoned security and enterprise IT veterans from Imperva, ArcSight, and Sumo Logic, Exabeam is headquartered in San Mateo, California.