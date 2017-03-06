Exabeam Recognized on CRN's 2017 Security 100 List

Exabeam honored as one of CRN's top security tech suppliers for second consecutive year

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Exabeam, the market leader in User and Entity Behavior Analytics, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Exabeam to its annual Security 100 list. This project recognizes the coolest security vendors in each of five categories: Endpoint Security; Identity Management and Data Protection; Network Security; SIEM and Security Analytics; and Web, Email and Application Security. The companies on CRN's Security 100 list have demonstrated creativity and innovation in product development, as well as a strong commitment to delivering those offerings through a vibrant channel of solution providers.

In addition to recognizing security technology vendors for outstanding products and services, the Security 100 list serves as a valuable guide for solution providers trying to navigate the IT security market. The list aids prospective channel partners in identifying the vendors that can best help them improve or expand their security offerings.

This honor comes just days after a successful RSA Conference for Exabeam, as well as a February funding announcement and the launch of its Security Intelligence Platform, an analytics-led solution for data collection, threat detection, and automated incident response. An early leader in the user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) market, Exabeam's 2016 sales were close to triple those of the prior year, with new global customers in the financial services, retail, energy, healthcare, and government industries.

"In an age of cyberattacks and heightened concerns about cybercrime against businesses of all sizes, protecting data has become a top priority, and security solutions are in higher demand than ever," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's annual Security 100 list honors the expert technology suppliers at the forefront of this thriving field, and supports solution providers in their search for the right vendor partners to help them leverage the rich business opportunities it offers."

"With identity-based breaches and insider attacks on the rise, it is clear that the current SIEM market is outdated. Our goal is to leverage our user behavior analytics background to disrupt the traditional security intelligence market," said Exabeam CEO, Nir Polak. "We are honored to receive this recognition as we continue to utilize behavior and insights to diagnose and prevent damage from security breaches."

The Security 100 list will be featured in the April 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

