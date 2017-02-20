Exabeam Wins Excellence Award for Best Emerging Technology at 2017 SC Magazine Awards

Exabeam Security Intelligence Platform honored at 2017 RSA Conference

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 20, 2017) - Exabeam, the market leader in User and Entity Behavior Analytics, is pleased to announce that its Advanced Analytics product won the award for Best Emerging Technology at the 2017 SC Magazine Awards. The award was presented Tuesday, February 14 during the SC Awards Dinner at the the RSA Conference in San Francisco.

This award win comes on the heels of continued innovation for Exabeam with its recently launched Security Intelligence Platform, an analytics-led solution for data collection, threat detection, and automated incident response. An early leader in the user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) market, Exabeam's 2016 sales were almost triple those of the prior year, with new global customers in the financial services, retail, energy, healthcare, and government industries.

"We're on a mission to disrupt the traditional security intelligence market, as the rise of identity-based and insider attacks via stolen or misused credentials requires a new approach," said Exabeam CEO, Nir Polak. "This esteemed recognition further empowers us to push the boundaries of traditional SIEM offerings to help organizations quickly identify and triage threats -- before damage is done."

"From advanced hacks to massive malvertising campaigns to a host of ransomware variations, 2016 showed that once again, cybercriminals are upping their game when it comes to exploiting today's businesses," said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. "As a winner in the Excellence Award category of the SC Awards, Exabeam proved their ability to execute comprehensive security measures to protect the enterprise from data-stealing attacks."

The mission of the SC Awards is to honor the achievements of companies and information security professionals striving to safeguard businesses, their customers and critical data. Winners in the Excellence Award category of the SC Awards were selected by a panel of IT security experts from both the private and public sector. During the judging process, each finalist went through a rigorous evaluation that included in-depth analysis, analyst reports and/or product reviews. After a thorough and comprehensive analysis of each finalist's strengths, Exabeam was chosen as the winner of an Excellence Award for Best Emerging Technology.

About Exabeam

Exabeam provides security intelligence and management solutions to help organizations of any size protect their most valuable information. The Exabeam Security Intelligence Platform uniquely combines unlimited data collection at a predictable price, machine learning for advanced analytics, and automated incident response into an integrated set of products. The result is the first modern security intelligence solution that delivers where legacy SIEM vendors have failed. Built by seasoned security and enterprise IT veterans from Imperva, ArcSight, and Sumo Logic, Exabeam is headquartered in San Mateo, California. Exabeam is privately funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Aspect Ventures, Icon Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Cisco Investments, and investor Shlomo Kramer. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. We've lived it for more than 25 years, sharing industry expert guidance and insight, in-depth features, timely news, and independent product reviews in various content forms in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

SC Media arms information security professionals with the in-depth, unbiased business and technical information they need to tackle the countless security challenges they face and establish risk management and compliance postures that underpin overall business strategies. We deliver breaking news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and the best, most extensive collection of product reviews in the business.

Whether through our comprehensive website, magazine, in-depth eBooks, newsletters, or regularly scheduled digital and live events -- such as our SC Awards program, SC Media Roundtables or SC Congress London and other live events in New York, Boston and Chicago -- our readers gain all the relevant information they need to safeguard their organizations and, ultimately, contribute to their longevity and success.

