Exacter Shares Proprietary Reliability Data & Analytics at DistribuTech 2017

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Over the last three years, Exacter's Grid Reliability Analytics have helped reduce equipment-related power outages by 15-40% for a number of utilities. Exacter will be sharing some of the data and insights from their reliability programs at DistribuTech 2017 in San Diego, California January 31-February 2nd 2017 at Booth #3905. "We reduced SAIDI by 4 minutes & outage frequency by 21% using Exacter," reports one cooperative utility in the southeast. Another utility from the southwest shares, "Having the Exacter field intelligence on deteriorating equipment is a game changer for utilities like us that are data-driven. It's the difference of working smart versus just working."

According to Exacter President Geoffrey Bibo utilities are beginning to move from quick response "run-to-failure" reliability approaches to more data-driven predictive strategies that identify potential problems before an outage occurs. "The impact of big data analytics on the utility industry is creating new possibilities to identify points of risk on their overhead grid that can be addressed before an outage," states Bibo. "What makes Exacter unique is the data we provide is true conditions-based intelligence on the health of overhead assets. Each point of risk we identify is physically verified in the field. Our analytics even identify a criticality measure that tell the utility how many customers would be impacted should an outage occur at each location we identify."

Exacter has been refining its process and patented technology since 2007 and has performed field surveys and analytic reports on hundreds of thousands of miles of overhead grid for over one hundred utilities. Over the years, the company has built a Failure Signature Library™ database that has registered all the failing equipment emissions it has collected. This library is used to assess field survey data collection.

"We are seeing some utilities approach us looking for new strategies to reduce SAIDI and outages," concluded Exacter President Geoffrey Bibo. "And we are seeing some utilities approach us to address overall grid health assessments, lightning arrester problems, ways to predict and pre-empt insulator flashover, or improve worst performing circuit programs. What's clear is that more utilities want to get data and insight into the health and wellness of their overhead equipment assets so they can develop programs based on actual field intelligence."

Exacter's proprietary predictive grid analytics provide a proven strategy with actionable data for impacting SAIDI, SAIFI, and reducing customer minutes of interruption (CMI). The Exacter Grid Intelligence process integrates historical outage data, circuit performance data, and GIS information with its proprietary Exacter outage-avoidance field data to produce predictive maintenance actions that target the best potential locations for impacting reliability performance at the lowest cost. The company will be displaying its analytics and field findings at their DistribuTech Booth #3905.

Exacter, Inc. provides strategic information and technology for helping utilities manage multiple aspects of overhead distribution & transmission reliability and overall asset management including predictive reliability initiatives, improving worst performing circuits, prioritizing capital planning, improving reliability indices, accelerating smart grid value and improving outage recovery. Informative private webinars are available upon request.