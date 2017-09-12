ExamWorks Clinical Solutions Hires Martin R. Cassavoy as Vice President of Medicare Secondary Payer Compliance

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - ExamWorks Clinical Solutions ("ECS" or the "Company"), the industry leader in Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance and case management services and solutions, announced today that Martin R. Cassavoy joined the team as Vice President of Medicare Secondary Payer Compliance.

Mr. Cassavoy is a nationally-recognized expert and sought-after speaker, possessing over a decade of experience in solving critical Medicare compliance challenges for insurers, third-party administrators, and self-insureds. Mr. Cassavoy will lead the compliance team and industry outreach. Clients can expect to benefit from Mr. Cassavoy's strategic approach to Medicare compliance issues, tailoring ExamWorks Clinical Solutions' industry-leading Medicare compliance services to the challenges.

Mr. Cassavoy joins ExamWorks at a critical time in the Medicare compliance industry. In July, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced major changes to the Medicare Set-Aside (MSA) review process, and this month contracted MSA review to Capitol Bridge.

"I'm thrilled to join ExamWorks at this inflection point in the MSP compliance industry," said Mr. Cassavoy. "Timing is everything and the changes CMS has announced present the perfect opportunity for companies to reassess their approaches to MSP compliance."

"We are excited to add Marty to the team," said Christie Britt, Senior Vice President. "Marty's experience in our industry, combined with his proven success in developing solutions across all areas of MSP compliance, will be an important asset from which our clients will benefit." Cassavoy, a native Bostonian, will join the senior leadership team and be based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About ExamWorks Clinical Solutions

ExamWorks Clinical Solutions is the industry leader in Medicare Secondary Payer compliance, combining Medicare Set-Aside, conditional payment, and post-settlement services. The Company provides comprehensive clinical mitigation programs and medical and vocational case management to insurers, self-insureds, and third-party administrators. ExamWorks Clinical Solutions, an ExamWorks Company, is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Learn more at: examworks-cs.com.