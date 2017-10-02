ExamWorks Clinical Solutions Names Jeffrey D. Gurtcheff President and Chief Operating Officer

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - ExamWorks Clinical Solutions, LLC, the industry leader in Medicare Secondary Payer compliance solutions and case management services, announced today that Jeffrey D. Gurtcheff has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Gurtcheff, a 30 year industry visionary, has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in the employ of industry leading third-party administrators, and insurers with a holistic understanding of workers' compensation, property and casualty, liability, and disability claim management.

Mr. Gurtcheff's applied experience as a long-time customer and creator of Medicare compliance services enables quick identification and intimate understanding of the challenges clients face. His practical guidance and ExamWorks Clinical Solutions' portfolio of solutions resolve the thorniest of issues in the claims adjudication process. "I'm thrilled to join the team and assist our clients with driving down claim severities and improving outcomes relative to Medicare, return to work, and opioid abuse," said Mr. Gurtcheff. "We have great associates who care about our customers' results and their employees' well-being in equal measure. This fundamental assumption drives the delivery of Medicare Secondary Payer compliance services assuring the claim process is controlled, complies with dynamic regulations, and incorporates informed legal interpretations."

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Gurtcheff whose incomparable leadership is anticipated to yield transformative changes in navigating the ever-changing complexities of Medicare compliance," said James Price, CEO of ExamWorks. "We look forward to the partnerships that will be formed, talent that will be attracted, and client-driven solutions he will bring to the business."

About ExamWorks Clinical Solutions

ExamWorks Clinical Solutions is the industry leader in Medicare Secondary Payer compliance, combining Medicare Set-Aside, conditional payment, and post-settlement services. The company provides comprehensive clinical mitigation programs and medical and vocational case management to insurers, self-insureds, and third-party administrators. ExamWorks Clinical Solutions, an ExamWorks Company, is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Learn more at: www.examworks-cs.com.