ExcelAire Announces Addition of New Legacy Jet Equipped With Gogo's AVANCE L5 Wireless Solution

One of first private jets worldwide equipped with the newest Gogo AVANCE L5

RONKONKOMA, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - ExcelAire today announced the addition of a new Legacy 600 business jet, one of the first private jets worldwide to be equipped with the latest Gogo Business Aviation wireless solution, Gogo AVANCE L5. The new system will operate on the Gogo Biz 4G network to deliver faster speeds and enhanced network capacity enabling activities such as live streaming video and audio, on-demand movies, personal smartphone use, real-time data for cockpit apps, and remote diagnostics and support while in flight. ExcelAire, one of the nation's premier boutique aircraft management and charter companies, operates the largest charter fleet of Legacy 600s in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to bring Gogo Business Aviation's newest technology to the cabin of our new Legacy 600, so that our passengers can stay connected while flying in North America," said Rob Sherry, Senior Vice President of Operations for ExcelAire. "Productivity during flight will increase with Gogo AVANCE L5, enabling travelers to work more efficiently with seamless Internet access. They will also have the ability to stream news, the latest on-demand blockbuster movies, TV episodes and sporting events."

"ExcelAire is one of the top aircraft management and charter companies in the country with a distinguished customer base," said Andy Geist, senior vice president of sales for Gogo. "Today's announcement highlights the confidence ExcelAire has in Gogo to deliver a user experience that is superior to anything other connectivity systems in business aviation, which Gogo AVANCE L5 will provide."

The new Legacy 600 jet provides premium comfort and privacy for up to 13 passengers, in two distinct seating areas. It has a large-in-class cabin, lavatory and a spacious inflight-accessible baggage compartment.

ExcelAire has its own Embraer Authorized Service Center, Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, ensuring the highest quality maintenance for the Legacy jets in its charter fleet. ExcelAire provides unmatched levels of service to aircraft owners and charter customers. With a team of private jet travel professionals, ExcelAire exceeds even the highest expectations and ensures that each trip is executed flawlessly.

About Gogo

Gogo is the in-flight internet company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet, and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, Ill., with additional facilities in Broomfield, Colo., and locations across the globe. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com and www.business.gogoair.com.

About ExcelAire

A Hawthorne Global Aviation Services company, ExcelAire specializes in worldwide jet charters, aircraft management, maintenance, and sales. Further information about the ExcelAire fleet, including photos and individual aircraft specifications, is available at www.excelaire.com, or by calling 631-737-0477.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates six premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO), including Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP), Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, Ill. (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU), Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KTCL) and Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa (KSUX). Its Long Island MacArthur Airport FBO in Islip, NY (KISP) offers private jet charter, maintenance and avionics; the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU) FBO offers private jet charter and maintenance; the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport FBO in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KTCL) offers private jet maintenance and the Sioux Gateway Airport FBO in Sioux City, Iowa (KSUX) offers private jet maintenance and avionics. For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit www.hawthorne.aero.