Excellon Appoints Craig Ford as Vice-President Corporate Responsibility

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (TSX: EXN.WT) ( OTC : EXLLF) ("Excellon" or the "Company"), Mexico's highest grade silver producer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Craig Ford as Vice-President Corporate Responsibility. In this newly created consulting role, Dr. Ford will be responsible for enhancing the Company's corporate responsibility policies and initiatives, instilling a culture of excellence, enhancing operational performance and improving relationships with all key stakeholders in the areas of safety, health, security, environment, community relations and development, and human rights.

"Craig has been instrumental in designing and executing strategic corporate responsibility initiatives in multiple areas of the mining industry," stated Brendan Cahill, President and CEO. "He is recognized and respected throughout the industry as an expert in all areas of corporate responsibility and has a proven track record of driving positive change and influencing growth through engagement at all levels of various organizations. We are privileged to have Craig on board and look forward to benefiting from his expertise as we position Excellon for our next phase of growth."

A geologist by training, Dr. Ford has more than 24 years of experience as a corporate responsibility mining executive -- he has a proven track record of driving corporate and operational performance in safety, health and security, environmental affairs, community relations and development, human rights and government relations. He is the President of Corporate Responsibility Solutions Inc., an advisory firm servicing the resource development industry in designing and implementing management systems for corporate responsibility and strategic planning. Dr. Ford was Vice-President, Corporate Responsibility for Inmet Mining. Under his leadership, Inmet earned a reputation for innovation, openness, transparency and excellent operational performance. During 2006-2015, he served as an influential board member of the Mining Association of Canadian and helped develop Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) to improve operational performance, build privilege to operate and enhance the reputation of the Canadian-based mining industry. Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Ford has been a member of various professional associations, served on many boards and is a frequent speaker and presenter on many industry-leading panels relating to corporate responsibility.

About Excellon

Excellon's 100%-owned Platosa Mine in Durango has been Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005. The Company is focused on optimizing the Platosa Mine's cost and production profile, discovering further high-grade silver and CRD mineralization on the Platosa Project and capitalizing on the opportunity in current market conditions to acquire undervalued projects in Latin America.

Additional details on the La Platosa Mine and the rest of Excellon's exploration properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release, which has been prepared by management. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 27E of the Exchange Act. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including potential property acquisitions, the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, geological interpretations, proposed production rates, potential mineral recovery processes and rates, business and financing plans, business trends and future operating revenues. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, significant downward variations in the market price of any minerals produced [particularly silver], the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties, and particularly the July 9, 2015 NI 43-101-compliant technical report prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. with respect to the Platosa Property. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.