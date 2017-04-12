Excellon Reflects on the Passing of Director Thor Eaton

­­­­­­­­­­­TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) ( OTC : EXLLF) ("Excellon" or the "Company") reports with sadness that Thor Eaton, a director of the Company, has passed away.

"Thor was a gentleman above all things," commented André Fortier, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "He had a love for life and a sense of optimism that will be greatly missed by all of us at Excellon. Our deepest condolences to his family and all of the people he touched over the years."

Mr. Eaton served as a Director of Excellon since 2011 and was President of Notae Investments Limited since January 1998. He sat on the boards of a number of publicly traded companies in the mining sector including West Timmins Mining Inc. and Pelangio Exploration Inc. He was a director of T. Eaton Co. Ltd. from 1973 to 1999 and was Chair of the Eaton Foundation. Mr. Eaton created the Thor E. and Nicole Eaton Family Charitable Foundation in June 1999, which contributes to the livelihood of hospitals, environmental groups and Canadian cultural institutions, such as the Royal Ontario Museum, St. Michael's Hospital, the National Ballet of Canada and the Atlantic Salmon Association.