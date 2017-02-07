Excellon Reports Materially Improved Offtake Terms for 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (TSX: EXN.WT) ( OTC : EXLLF) ("Excellon" or the "Company"), Mexico's highest grade silver producer, is pleased to report on the Company's recently negotiated offtake arrangements for 2017. The Company's recently completed tender process for 2017 offtake of its lead-silver and zinc concentrates had numerous interested parties. The final terms agreed with two purchasers are materially better than terms seen in recent years and represent an approximately 60% reduction in treatment and refining charges relative to 2016 based on budgeted tonnage for 2017 and at current metal prices.

"We are exceptionally pleased with our 2017 offtake arrangements," stated Brendan Cahill, President and CEO. "This material reduction in treatment and refining charges directly increases net revenues and cash flows, while significantly decreasing cash costs per ounce, all very welcome developments in this important transition year at Platosa. The global zinc market continues to tighten, and we are looking forward to yet higher zinc and lead prices over the course of 2017."

About Excellon

Excellon's 100%-owned Platosa Mine in Durango has been Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005. The Company is focused on optimizing the Platosa Mine's cost and production profile, discovering further high-grade silver and CRD mineralization on the Platosa Project and capitalizing on the opportunity in current market conditions to acquire undervalued projects in Latin America.

Additional details on the La Platosa Mine and the rest of Excellon's exploration properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

