Excitement Building for PDAC 2017 Convention -- World's Largest Mineral and Mining Event

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - The world's leading mineral exploration and mining event -- the PDAC Convention -- is almost here!

Now in its 85th year, this annual event brings together the industry from around the world to Toronto. More than 22,000 attendees from 125 countries were represented in 2016, with similar numbers expected this year.

"Professionals who are involved in every single aspect of mineral exploration and mining attend the PDAC Convention, including executives, government officials, prospectors, geologists, analysts, investors, students, and brokers from all over the world," says PDAC President Glenn Mullan.

"This event is a staple on the events and social calendar, bringing vast experience and knowledge together with the key influencers and decision-makers who have the ability to make positive change for the sector. It's also a lot of fun and a big win for the city of Toronto, providing huge tourism opportunities with upwards of $60 million being injected into the local economy -- every year."

The PDAC 2017 Convention offers an exciting lineup of Programs, Short Courses, Trade Show, Investors Exchange, and countless social and networking events. The Trade Show and Investors Exchange are both sold out.

Highlights of the PDAC 2017 Convention:

The International Mines Ministers Summit brings Mines Ministers from around the world together in one important setting for second year in a row.

A selection of visually-stunning minerals from the Kirwin Collection, on loan from the Royal Ontario Museum, will be available for everyone to see up close in Trade Show North. Trade Show North is free to the public.

This year's Keynote Session is: What drives success in our industry?

The sold out Mineral Outlook Luncheon featuring Dr. Dambisa Moyo -- one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People and New York Times best-selling author -- will discuss global shifts in economics, geopolitics & business: What's it going to take to be successful?

Barrick to host Electric Car Race using aerospace-grade construction materials and some of the best technology on the planet from its solar panels to the battery.

Attend the Visual and Augmented Reality for the Mining Industry session to and hear a dynamic talk defining how these technologies will dramatically impact the future of the mining industry.

The PDAC 2017 Convention takes place March 5-8 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Visit www.pdac.ca/convention for more information and check out the video.

About the PDAC

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. With over 8,000 members around the world in all sectors of the mining industry, the PDAC's mission is to promote a globally-responsible, vibrant and sustainable minerals industry. As the trusted representative of the sector, PDAC encourages best practices in technical, operational, environmental, safety and social performance.