Exclusive Interview with Tetra Bio-Pharma CSO Discussing Task Force Recommendations, DEA -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an exclusive interview and story covering the effect recent Canadian Cannabis Task Force recommendations and DEA actions could have on Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ( OTC PINK : GRPOF) ( CSE : TBP) as the company continues development of smokable marijuana as treatment for a variety of conditions.

The United States government has permitted individual states to legalize the drug, but the Drug Enforcement Administration recently cracked down on cannabidiol (CBD) makers and President Trump's cabinet picks are opponents of legalization. In Canada, voters approved the nationwide legalization of cannabis with the election of Prime Minister Trudeau, but the framework governing the program is only now starting to become clear.

Tetra Bio-Pharma has already started down the pharmaceutical path by undergoing clinical trials for medical cannabis in its natural form. The company believes that smokable marijuana may provide patients with a better natural alternative to synthetic cannabinoids and extracts. With the large number of existing users, the company also has access to a lot of data to support its clinical studies.

In the interview, Tetra's Chief Science Officer, Dr. Guy Chamberland, points out that medical cannabis patients are keen on receiving reimbursements since they cannot afford regular access without it. At the same time, physicians have been hesitant to prescribe medical cannabis without robust clinical trials demonstrating both safety and efficacy. These demands could lead to a much more 'pharmaceutical' approach than existing medical cannabis programs.

