Executive Benefits: Sometimes It's Only Rock and Roll

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Fulcrum Partners LLC, one of the nation's leading executive benefits advisories, is celebrating a decade of service to its clients. Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach (Jacksonville), Florida, the company has twelve offices coast-to-coast, overseen by executive benefits consultants with both vast and varied skills and experiences. Throughout 2017, Fulcrum Partners is honoring the distinctive expertise of each executive member of its nationwide team.

Fulcrum Partners Managing Director, Craig E. Cayford, heads the company's office in Portland, Oregon. Cayford is recognized for his expertise in helping large, publicly traded organizations develop both qualified and nonqualified retirement plans. With 40-plus years of experience in the financial industry, Cayford, who holds a BS in Mathematics from the University of Maryland and did graduate work at Johns Hopkins University, began his career in Actuarial Science.

Craig Cayford said, "My role in pension consulting as an Actuary gives me a unique, in-depth knowledge of funding structures and positions me to provide my clients with simple, straightforward insights about even the most complex funding solutions."

Balancing his acumen for using applied mathematics in developing creative and sophisticated retirement funding strategies, Craig Cayford has also been the lead guitarist and a vocalist for The Menace Band since 1999, one of the area's favorite rock and roll bands. To learn more about the executive benefits services provided by Managing Director Craig Cayford, contact him at 503.848.0200.

A commemorative 10-year anniversary logo has been created for Fulcrum Partners LLC, and is being used companywide, throughout 2017.

About Fulcrum Partners LLC:

Fulcrum Partners LLC (www.fulcrumpartnersllc.com) is one of the nation's leading and largest executive benefits consultancies. Fulcrum Partners is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Orlando, Florida; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Portland, Oregon; and Washington D.C. Find out more about the Fulcrum Partners executive benefits advisory team at http://www.fulcrumpartnersllc.com/team/.

Securities offered through Registered Representatives of ValMark Securities, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC, 130 Springside Drive, Suite 300, Akron, OH 44333-2431, 1-800-765-5201.Investment Advisory Services offered through ValMark Advisers, Inc., which is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Fulcrum Partners LLC is a separate entity from ValMark Securities, Inc. and ValMark Advisers, Inc.