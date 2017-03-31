News Room
Exeter Resource Corporation
Exeter Resource Corporation

March 31, 2017 18:42 ET

Exeter Resource Corporation Announces Filing of AIF and 40-F

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Exeter Resource Corporation (NYSE MKT:XRA)(TSX:XRC)(FRANKFURT:EXB) ("Exeter" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its Annual Information Form (AIF), Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2016, with the Canadian Securities Administrators in Canada and its annual report on Form 40-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States.

Copies of the AIF, Annual Financial Statements and MD&A may be obtained at www.sedar.com and copies of the Company's Form 40-F may be obtained at www.sec.gov

EXETER RESOURCE CORPORATION

Wendell Zerb, P. Geol
President and CEO

