ExGen Resources Inc. Announces $100,000 Non Brokered Private Placement Offering

ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: EXG) ( OTC PINK : BXXRF) (the "Company", or "ExGen") announces a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") to sell up to 2,000,000 common share units ("Common Share Units") at price of $0.05 per Common Share to raise gross proceeds of up to $100,000.

Each Common Share Unit consists of one Common Share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of four years (48) months following the closing of the Offering. Warrants will NOT be listed for trading.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or before March 31, 2017 and is subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities will be subject to a four month hold.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

About ExGen Resources Inc.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project incubator with a strategy to acquire a diverse portfolio of projects and then fund exploration through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. ExGen intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 6 projects in Canada and the US.

