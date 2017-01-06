EXIT Realty Corp. International Announces Three Key Executive Appointments

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Steve Morris, Founder and Chairman, and Tami Bonnell, CEO, of EXIT Realty Corp. International recently announced the appointments of three of its top leadership to new positions within the organization.

Janice Petteway, former President of EXIT's South East U.S. Division has been appointed Director of Brokerage Development. Petteway is the award-winning Franchisee of EXIT Real Estate Results with offices in Longwood, Winter Springs and Orlando, Florida. In her new role she will be utilizing her more than 25 years' experience in real estate leadership to assist and develop EXIT Realty's franchise leaders at the grassroots brokerage level.

At every level of the EXIT organization, leadership is a common language and to this end, Bob McKinnon, former President of EXIT's South West U.S. Division has been appointed Director of Leadership. McKinnon is an experienced business person and has been teaching sales and management for over four decades. A California real estate broker for more than 40 years, he owned and managed portions of five real estate companies, and has been a franchisor, a corporate manager and director. Being a part of the team that developed the first region of CENTURY21 in Southern California, he was instrumental in its early growth and development. In his new role with EXIT Realty, McKinnon will be expanding his popular Ambassador Training program and is perfectly suited to guide EXIT Associates on their leadership path.

Craig Witt, former President of EXIT's North U.S. Division has been appointed President of the U.S. Division. Witt has been with the company since 2004 and owned and operated three EXIT Realty franchises, rapidly rising through the ranks. Witt's expertise lies in helping to grow brokerages and the brand through mergers and roll-ins. In his role as President of the U.S. Division for EXIT Realty Corp. International, he will work with all levels of the organization to expand EXIT's footprint across the country.

EXIT Realty is focused on best business practices and subject matter experts to bolster its Associates' ability to build stronger more profitable enterprises. "These new roles are strategically tailored so our leaders can help our people generate success throughout the company," said Bonnell. "Janice, Bob and Craig have earned these new opportunities through their hard work and expertise. We are all proud to work with them and look forward to continuing tremendous momentum in 2017 and beyond."

About EXIT Realty: EXIT, a real estate franchisor with brokerage locations across the U.S. and Canada, has to-date paid out more than a third of a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. State-of-the-art technology including geolocation Smart Signs™ gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. A portion of every transaction fee collected by EXIT Realty Corp. International is pledged to our charity of choice and to-date, $3.5 million has been pledged to Habitat for Humanity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.

Bob McKinnon, Director of Leadership, EXIT Realty Corp. International

Janice Petteway, Director of Brokerage Development, EXIT Realty Corp. International

Craig Witt, President, U.S. Division, EXIT Realty Corp. International

