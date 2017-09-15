EXIT Realty Corp. International Donates to Hurricane Irma Disaster Relief

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - September 15, 2017) - EXIT Realty Corp. International today announced that it will donate $300,000 to benefit those hardest hit by Hurricane Irma.

A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is pledged to its non-profit organization of choice. A donation of $200,000 from that pledged pool of funds to Habitat for Humanity will be directed to benefit victims of the hurricane. In addition, the company has donated a further $100,000 to the American Red Cross Hurricane Irma Relief Fund.

This effort comes on the heels of EXIT Realty's support of those devastated by tropical storm Harvey when the company directed and donated funds in a similar manner to the tune of $300,000.

"This is a challenging time for those in the southern U.S. Many families are reeling and our hearts are with them," said EXIT Realty Corp. International Founder and Chairman, Steve Morris.

