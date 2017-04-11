EXIT Realty's Founder Inducted into The Og Mandino Hall of Fame

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - At the recent Mt. Entrepreneur- The Summit event held in Salt Lake City, Utah, EXIT Realty Corp. International Founder and Chairman, Steve Morris, was inducted into The Og Mandino Hall of Fame.

Mandino is best known as the author of The Greatest Salesman in the World, which has sold more than 25 million copies world-wide since it was first published in 1968. Mandino's work is carried on by the Og Mandino Leadership Institute headed by CEO, Dave Blanchard. At the Summit, the company was presented with the first significant check to begin pre-production of a feature film based on The Greatest Salesman in the World.

"We were so excited to induct Steve Morris, the consummate entrepreneur, into The Og Mandino Hall of Fame," said Blanchard. "He is a powerful example of someone who lives and teaches correct principles. He recently wrote the prologue for our new book, Equanimity -- Conquering Mt. Entrepreneur and he has become a treasured member of the Og Mandino family."

Inaugural inductees also included "Famous Dave" Anderson, food and restaurant entrepreneur, Dan McCormick, founder of Bowl of Heaven restaurants, Scott Irwin, CEO Apex Pipe in Houston and Allen Kreutzkamp of Transformation Coaching and the financial partner in the movie.

EXIT Realty Corp. International's CEO, Tami Bonnell, was on hand to accept the award on Morris' behalf. "I was surprised and honored to be recognized among this group of business leaders," said Morris. "I have been a fan of Mandino's work for many years. The Greatest Salesman in the World is a bible for anyone following an entrepreneurial path. Dave Blanchard and his team are exposing Mandino's principles to a whole new audience and expanding on them with relatable, relevant stories such as Equanimity -- Conquering Mt. Entrepreneur. I'm proud to be associated with such a dynamic organization."

Caption: EXIT Realty's Founder and Chairman, Steve Morris, Inducted into The Og Mandino Hall of Fame