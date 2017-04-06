EXOlifestyle Inc. Fast Casual Brand Pizza Fusion Set to Open at Old Dominion University

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - EXOlifestyle Inc. ( OTCQB : EXOL), a management firm which develops and operates innovative and healthy brands within the health & wellness industry, announced today that the Company's subsidiary, Pizza Fusion, the innovative fast casual pizza concept, announced it will be opening its newest franchised restaurant in Norfolk, Virginia in Old Dominion University's "University Village". This new restaurant marks the brand's first location with Aramark Food and Support Services Group, Inc. ( NYSE : ARMK) ("Aramark").

This location marks the first Pizza Fusion to open under a National Test License Agreement that the two companies entered on November 6th, 2015. http://www.exolifestyle.co/pr-11-06-2015

"This is an exciting, full relaunch of the Pizza Fusion brand," said CEO Vaughan Dugan. "We've worked tirelessly over the past several years on fine-tuning this concept with the goal of providing guests an elevated experience and the same fun, energetic atmosphere we are known for, while doing an even better job at providing a simplistic presentation of 'healthy' options for this industry. We are excited to bring our fresh and organic pizza concept and share it with the students and community at Old Dominion University."

The site, a former Starbucks location, is currently under development and is slated to open in time for the incoming Fall semester. The location was designed by renowned Miami design firm, Saladino Design Studio and will highlight several refreshed design elements.

About Aramark

Aramark ( NYSE : ARMK) is in the customer service business across food, facilities and uni-forms, wherever people work, learn, recover, and play. United by a passion to serve, our approximately 270,000 employees deliver experiences that enrich and nourish the lives of millions of people in 22 countries around the world every day. Aramark is recognized among the Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE and the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute. Through its affiliates: Aramark Corporation, Aramark Educational Services, Aramark Healthcare Support Services, and Aramark Sports and Entertainment Services, Aramark conducts an innovative foodservice management program for the development of multiple high quality food service units operating under select brands at various facilities. Learn more at aramark.com.

About EXOlifestyle, Inc.

EXOlifestyle, Inc., is a management firm which develops and operates innovative and healthy brands within the health & wellness industry with a strong focus on athletic gear and apparel. EXO is a functional sports gear and apparel brand, and designer and producer of active wear products offered in fitness retailers internationally and throughout the U.S. EXO's offerings include an innovative compression knee sleeve collection offered in a variety of custom prints and colorful patterns, knee wraps, wrist wraps and weight belts targeted to the high-performance athletic market. (www.EXOsleeve.com)

The Company is also the creator, current advisor and strategist of the global, all-natural and organic pizza franchise, Pizza Fusion. ExoLifestyle leadership oversees the franchise's locations throughout the United States and Saudi Arabia.. Pizza Fusion specializes in organic fare free of artificial additives such as preservatives, growth hormones, pesticides, nitrates and trans fats. The Pizza Fusion brand proudly offers health conscious alternatives and provides its customers with a 75% organic menu featuring an eclectic variety of gourmet sandwiches, salads, desserts, craft beer and wine. For more information on ExoLifestyle, please visit: www.ExoLifestyle.co

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to our sales expectations, products and markets) and other factors discussed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within our control. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

136 NW 16TH STREET

BOCA RATON, FL 33432

www.EXOlifestyle.co

www.EXOsleeve.com