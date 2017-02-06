Exosome Diagnostics Enters Agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. has entered into an agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, to help further the company's drug development efforts in oncology and other therapeutic areas, utilizing the full breadth of Exosome Diagnostics' proprietary technology platforms. The platforms span across both nucleic acid and protein, including Shahky™, Exosome Diagnostics' exosomal protein capture and quantitative analysis instrument. This agreement represents the first publicly announced partnership that grants access to Exosome Diagnostics' recently unveiled point of care protein detection instrument.

The instrument, Shahky, which has the ability to generate a high signal above the noise by selectively targeting disease specific exosomes and removing background that is non-relevant to the disease in question, was tested and its performance validated in a leading Boston Hospital in early January of 2017. The instrument's capabilities will make it a powerful technology for discovering, assessing, and validating clinical biomarkers, on a system that has been developed, and overseen by Exosome's Regulatory Department, with design control and engineering practices that are in accordance with FDA and other applicable regulations.

"We are excited to bring first of its kind technologies, such as Shahky, to our partners. The Shahky instrument represents a disruptive technology for drug development and ultimately the clinic," stated Mario Morken, Head of Business Development for Exosome Diagnostics.

"We are extremely pleased to announce this agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, as this represents a partnership that leverages both the centralized and de-centralized business models of Exosome Diagnostics, in order to bridge the gap between discovery and the clinic for liquid biopsies," stated John Boyce, President and CEO of Exosome Diagnostics.

About Exosome Diagnostics

Exosome Diagnostics is a privately held company focused on developing and commercializing revolutionary biofluid-based diagnostics to deliver personalized precision healthcare that improves lives. The company's novel exosome-based technology platform, ExoLution™, can yield comprehensive and dynamic molecular insights to transform how cancer and other serious diseases are diagnosed, treated and monitored. Visit www.exosomedx.com to learn more.

ExoDx is a registered trademark of Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. Exosome Diagnostics and ExoLution are unregistered trademarks of Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.