eXp Realty Continues to Invest in Proprietary Technology for Agents

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) - eXp Realty, LLC, a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI), the agent-owned cloud brokerage®, today announced new tools as part of its continuing investment in proprietary technology for real estate professionals.

It's a New World

As eXp Realty grows, the place where our agents communicate, collaborate and have fun needs to grow right along with it. The company recently launched a new version of its cloud-based office "eXp World." It includes creative elements as well as performance, stability and usability improvements. After a long day in the virtual office, agents can take one of the new speed boats out for a spin.

Based on feedback, many agents say they want to work alongside others instead of by themselves in eXp World. A popular workplace trend is a shared, community workspace. To that end, eXp Realty is testing a shared working environment where users can build community and collaborate in a team room.

Work Anywhere, Anytime

Real estate agents are inherently mobile and eXp Realty allows them to work anywhere, anytime through eXp World and its new mobile app. eXp World Mobile gives agents the convenience and flexibility to audibly join eXp World meeting rooms from anywhere. This app is perfect for helping on-the-go agents participate in trainings and events, along with company and team meetings from nearly anywhere.

Match Agents to Powerful Solutions

eXp Realty provides agents with the best tools and services to grow their business. eXp has a proprietary platform called eXp Enterprise that manages all of the company's critical processes and information. It gives eXp agents autonomy and greater visibility into data that's crucial to their real-time needs. A new dashboard in eXp Enterprise provides agents a quick view into their important business metrics such as production, transactions, commissions and capping status.

"eXp Realty believes in constant innovation to provide the best technology tools and services for agents to help them manage and grow their business," said Scott Petronis, chief product and technology officer at eXp Realty. "We built eXp Enterprise with the entrepreneurial agent in mind. Agents can access their data when they want and how they want. eXp World offers a unique cloud technology solution that allows agents to gain instant, live support from eXp's agent services, technology and finance experts from wherever an agent or team is located."

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty, LLC, a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI), is the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®. eXp Realty (exprealty.com) is changing the way that agents, brokers and consumers work together in an adaptive, sustainable environment. It is an agent-designed and agent-owned company. As the leading, national, cloud-based real estate brokerage, eXp Realty provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully-immersive, cloud office environment. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 5,000 agents in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the provinces of Alberta and Ontario, Canada. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information, please visit the company's websites at expworldholdings.com and exprealty.com.

