eXp Realty Hires Vicki Olafson as Vice President of Employee Experience

Brings More Than 20 Years of Expertise Fostering Culture at High-growth Companies

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - eXp Realty, LLC, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage® and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI), today announced that Vicki Olafson has joined the company as vice president of employee experience. Most recently, Vicki led human resources for a national company, supporting 2,300 employees. Additionally, she brings more than 20 years of expertise fostering culture at high-growth companies.

At eXp Realty, Vicki will be an integral part of driving the overall culture and organizational philosophy of the company and ensuring there is a strong link between the company's strategic goals and HR programs. She will be responsible for developing programs and services to grow the overall employment experience.

Relatedly, Mary Frances Coleman will assume the newly established role of chief operating officer of eXp Realty. She joined the company in August 2017 as general counsel. Mary Frances will leverage her extensive experience to oversee the operational parts of eXp Realty, including growth, productivity and compliance. She also will work closely with the eXp Realty Agent Advisory Council.

In addition, Macie Hawkes has joined the company as general counsel. Macie brings more than a decade of real estate and legal experience to eXp Realty. At eXp Realty, Macie will focus on growth, technology, corporate governance, M&A and equity.

"As we scale with this unbelievable growth, it is important that we put more resources toward the internal workings of eXp Realty while driving transparency and supporting an agile, self-organized team of professionals," said Glenn Sanford, CEO, chairman and founder of eXp World Holdings. "I am thrilled to have Vicki on our team to ensure we have the right core HR elements in place to steward the company through our next phase of growth. In Mary Frances' new role, she will lead the cross-collaboration efforts across the organization as well as the leadership responsibility for compliance, financial and operational matters. I'm excited about her leading the decision-making process that benefits our agents and also the long-term sustainability of our company. Being an agent-owned cloud brokerage is an important part of our DNA. Macie's experience and understanding of corporate governance will ensure we are always thinking about our agent-owner shareholders. I'm very pleased at how Macie has hit the ground running handling the day-to-day legal duties."

About eXp World Holdings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, LLC, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®. eXp Realty (exprealty.com) is changing the way that agents, brokers and consumers work together in an adaptive, sustainable environment. It is an agent-designed and agent-owned company. As the leading, national, cloud-based real estate brokerage, eXp Realty provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully-immersive, cloud office environment. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 5,000 agents in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the provinces of Alberta and Ontario, Canada. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eXpRealty.com.

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company's expansion, revenue growth, operating results, financial performance and net income changes. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.