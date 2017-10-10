eXp Realty Hosts National Conference, Now Exceeds 5,000 Real Estate Agents Across North America

More Than 2,000 Agents Joined the eXp Family During the Past Seven Months

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - eXp Realty, LLC, the Agent-Owned Cloud BrokerageⓇ and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI), today announced at its fourth annual national conference, EXPCON 2017, that the company surpassed 5,000 real estate agents across North America.

This important company milestone represents 175 percent growth from the same time last year. In the last seven months, more than 2,000 agents joined the eXp Realty family. Also during the past year, the company launched in four additional U.S. states and Ontario, Canada.

eXp Realty's exponential growth signifies a shift in what agents and teams consider when choosing a brokerage. No longer is a physical office the best way to build community with other agents and clients. Now, agents have the ability to work in the cloud to collaborate, market their own brand and be part of redefining the real estate brokerage value proposition. As the only cloud-based real estate brokerage, eXp Realty is transforming real estate experience by allowing agents to defy distance in where and with whom they work, and establish direct ownership in the company while earning additional income for helping the company grow.

"eXp Realty has experienced phenomenal growth in the past seven months. The pace of growth is really amazing. We went from approximately 3,000 agents in March 2017 to more than 5,000 today," said Glenn Sanford, eXp World Holdings CEO, chairman and founder. "We couldn't have done this without the outstanding team we've built and thousands of agents who share their positive experience with industry peers.

eXp Realty makes a lot of sense for many agents. We offer a cloud office environment where they can collaborate with top professionals, and get online training and support; and be part of the future of real estate while growing their own future by earning both revenue and equity based on their activities with the company."

