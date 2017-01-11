eXp Realty Nearly Triples Agent Count in 2016

Over 1,500 Real Estate Professionals Joined eXp Realty in 2016 for a Total of 2,401

BELLINGHAM, WA--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty LLC, The Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®, announced today the Company ended 2016 with 2,401 real estate brokers and agents on its platform, representing an increase 1,537, or 178%, when compared to 864 at the end of 2015.

eXp Realty has now grown its family of agents and brokers across 42 states and D.C. in the U.S., as well as Alberta, Canada. The Company continues to attract top talent with its unique agent-centric model that allows agents and brokers to build their own businesses, while establishing a direct ownership interest the Company as a shareholder and partner.

"Our rapid growth in 2016 not only exceeded our goal of 2,200 agents by year-end, but also established us as one of the fastest growing brokerages in North America," said Glenn Sanford, Founder, CEO and Chairman of eXp World Holdings, Inc. "Our model has resonated with quality real estate professionals, allowing us to attract some of the top producing agents as well as some of the highest ranking teams throughout the U.S. and Canada. These entrepreneurial, high-achieving professionals recognize agent ownership as a fundamental shift in the relationship between the agent and the brokerage firm. Looking ahead to 2017, we expect to continue our accelerated growth rate in both agent count and revenues as a result of our unique commitment to agent ownership, support and engagement."

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI) is the holding company for a number of companies most notably eXp Realty LLC, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®. As a full-service real estate brokerage, eXp Realty LLC provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training, and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully-immersive, cloud office environment. eXp Realty, LLC and eXp Realty of Canada, Inc. also feature an aggressive revenue sharing program that pays agents a percentage of gross commission income earned by fellow real estate professionals who they attract into the Company.

As a publicly-traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn equity awards for production and contributions to overall company growth.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's expansion, revenue growth, operating results, financial performance and net income changes. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

