eXp Realty Reaches 3,000 Agent Milestone

Cloud-Based Brokerage Now Among Top Residential Firms in the U.S.

BELLINGHAM, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty LLC, The Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®, today announced that eXp Realty has grown its family of agents and brokers to more than 3,000 across all markets in the United States and Canada. The Company ended 2016 with 2,401 agents on its platform, and reached 3,000 agents on March 15, 2017, representing 25% growth year-to-date and growth of over 200% since March 15, 2016.

"eXp Realty continues to attract an increasing number of top agents, teams and brokers, which has catapulted us to a place alongside the top residential brokerage firms in the country," said Glenn Sanford, Chairman, Founder and CEO of eXp World Holdings. "In addition to the sheer volume of growth, our velocity of growth has also increased. It took us approximately four months to go from 2,000 to 3,000 agents, which is nearly half the time it took to grow from 1,000 to 2,000. We believe our rapid agent growth trajectory and corresponding revenue growth will continue to accelerate over time through the continued delivery of high value and support to our agents, our high split/low fee and cap business model, and our industry best revenue sharing incentives, all supplemented by our unique agent-ownership opportunities."

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty LLC, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage® as a full-service real estate brokerage providing 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training, and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully-immersive, cloud office environment. eXp Realty, LLC and eXp Realty of Canada, Inc. also feature an attractive revenue sharing program that pays agents a percentage of gross commission income earned by fellow real estate professionals who they attract into the Company.

As a publicly-traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information, please visit the Company's Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, or visit www.eXpRealty.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's expansion, revenue growth, operating results, financial performance and net income changes. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.