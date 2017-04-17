eXp Realty Supports Accelerated Growth with the Addition of Four Industry Veterans to Management Team

Former DocuSign, Zillow executives among those bringing expertise to eXp's rapidly expanding cloud-based brokerage

BELLINGHAM, WA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty LLC, The Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®, today announced the addition of industry veterans Kee Wah Chung, Kathy Gordon, Scott Petronis and Mitch Robinson to its management team.

"Our daily objective is to be the most agent-centric brokerage firm in the world," said Russ Cofano, President and General Counsel of eXp World Holdings. "Adding Kee Wah, Kathy, Scott and Mitch to our stellar team will allow us to provide new and exciting services for both current and future agents on the eXp platform. Our ability to attract top talent is further enabled by our accelerating growth, as evidenced by our year-over-year agent growth of over 200 percent when we surpassed the 3,000 agent mark in mid-March."

The four industry veterans joining eXp Realty's management team include:

KEE WAH CHUNG

Kee Wah Chung joins eXp Realty as Vice President of Agent Experience. Kee Wah will lead the continued buildout of an exceptional end-to-end Agent Experience though a robust service-delivery model for onboarding new agents, providing transaction management services, and supporting agents via eXp tools and systems. Kee Wah previously worked as Director of the Real Estate Customer Success Program for DocuSign. There, he created the first real estate-focused team to drive a world-class customer experience for onboarding brokers, agents, and staff.

KATHY GORDON

Kathy Gordon, who has nearly two decades of experience in the industry, joins eXp Realty as Vice President, Brokerage Operations. In this position, she will deliver value to eXp agents through the support of eXp's state administrative brokers, the administration of eXp's brokerage policies and procedures, and license law and regulatory compliance. She also will serve as liaison with eXp's legal resources and risk management programs. Kathy previously was Broker of Record at one of Keller Williams' largest firms, with nearly 3000 agents. She also served as the Director of Compliance and Risk Mitigation for her region, while coaching/consulting multiple offices in areas of compliance, risk mitigation, operations, and leadership.

SCOTT PETRONIS

As eXp Realty's new Chief Product and Technology Officer, Scott Petronis will lead the delivery of strategic agent-centric solutions that power the business and its rapidly growing agent base. Scott has more than 20 years of experience in delivering software and SaaS products for businesses and consumers. Most recently, Scott headed up products and technology for Onboard Informatics, a leading provider of data and technology solutions to U.S. real estate brokerage firms. For the past five years, Scott has been a fixture in industry technology initiatives through his work with the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), including leading the Web API initiative as the Chair of the Transport Workgroup. In that role, he drove agreement on a new standard that allows companies to more rapidly innovate solutions for the real estate industry.

MITCH ROBINSON

In his new role as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications for eXp Realty, Mitch Robinson is responsible for branding, external and internal communications, digital and social media, events (both live and within eXp World, the company's fully immersive 3D Cloud Campus). Robinson was an early employee at Expedia before joining the online real estate marketplace Zillow. As the leader of Zillow's trade marketing team, Mitch spearheaded marketing initiatives working with real estate agents, brokers, MLSs, rental professionals, and builders. In this role, he blended technology innovation with a deep appreciation for the ways in which agents can be successful in an industry ripe for disruption.

