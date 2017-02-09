eXp World Holdings, Inc. to Host Corporate Update Webinar on February 23rd

BELLINGHAM, WA--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty LLC, The Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®, will host a virtual webinar on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time (11:30 a.m. Eastern time).

Management will be presenting an overview of the business model, growth initiatives and key milestones. The call will be accompanied by a presentation which can be accessed via the webcast link below.

Glenn Sanford, Chairman and CEO, and Alan Goldman, CFO, will host the call followed by a question and answer session.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2017

Time: 8:30 a.m. Pacific time (11:30 a.m. Eastern time)

Dial-in: 1- 888-221-3884

International Dial-in: 1- 913-312-1496

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=122801

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through April 23, 2017 by dialing 1- 877-870-5176 from the U.S., or 1- 858-384-5517 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 9956406.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI) is the holding company for a number of companies, most notably eXp Realty LLC, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage® as a full-service real estate brokerage providing 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training, and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully-immersive, cloud office environment. eXp Realty, LLC and eXp Realty of Canada, Inc. also feature an aggressive revenue sharing program that pays agents a percentage of gross commission income earned by fellow real estate professionals who they attract into the Company.

As a publicly-traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn equity awards for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information, please visit the Company's Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, or visit www.eXpRealty.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's expansion, revenue growth, operating results, financial performance and net income changes. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.