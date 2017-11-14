eXp World Holdings Reports Record Third Quarter 2017 Results

Revenue increased 203% year-over-year to $48.1 million

Record cash flow of $3.3 million, increase of 255% year-over-year

Record real estate agent increase of 173% year-over-year, surpassed 5,000 in early October

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, LLC, the agent-owned cloud brokerage®, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017.

Third Quarter 2017 Financial Summary

Revenue increased 203% to a record $48.1 million from $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2016. This represents 22% growth quarter-over-quarter, from $39.6 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Gross margin grew 96% year-over-year for the same quarter to $4.81 million; $12.1 million year-to-date compared to $5.3 million for the same nine-month period in 2016.

Net loss was $7.8 million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $14.6 million, or $(0.29) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 24% to $0.6 in the third quarter of 2017, compared to $0.8 in the third quarter of 2016.

Cash flow from operations increased 255% to $3.3 million from $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2016. This represents 106% growth quarter-over-quarter, compared to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Third Quarter 2017 Operating and Business Highlights

Increased the number of agents and brokers on the eXp Realty platform by 173% to 4,952, compared to 1,816 on the same date last year. This represents 26% growth quarter-over-quarter, compared to 3,913 at the end of the second quarter of 2016.

Surpassed a 5,000-agent milestone in early October 2017.

Hired Mary Frances Coleman as chief operating officer, Vicki Olafson as vice president of employee experience and Macie Hawkes as general counsel.

Expanded into Mississippi and Ontario, Canada.

"eXp World Holdings finished the third quarter of 2017 with another quarter of record revenue, further solidifying our foundation for long-term growth," said eXp World Holdings CEO and Chairman Glenn Sanford. "Our rapidly growing agent and broker family helped us achieve a major 5,000-agent milestone, which we announced at our fourth annual national conference in early October. As we continue to expand into new markets and deeper into existing ones, it is clear our business model of delivering strong economic, technology and marketing solutions resonates with agents and brokers. We are excited about the continued success and opportunities in front of us."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. We view Adjusted EBITDA as an operating performance measure and, as such, we believe that the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to it is net income (loss). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock based compensation. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us an important measure of operating performance and enhances comparability while providing investors with useful insight into the underlying trends of the business. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and this measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP, as the excluded items may have significant effects on our operating results and financial condition. Additionally, our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other companies' measure of Adjusted EBITDA. When evaluating our performance, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered with other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income and other GAAP results. In the future, we may disclose different non-GAAP financial measures in order to help our investors and others more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company's expansion, revenue growth, operating results, financial performance and net income changes. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

About eXp World Holdings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, LLC, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®. eXp Realty (exprealty.com) is changing the way that agents, brokers and consumers work together in an adaptive, sustainable environment. It is an agent-designed and agent-owned company. As the leading, national, cloud-based real estate brokerage, eXp Realty provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully-immersive, cloud office environment. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 5,600 agents in 45 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the provinces of Alberta and Ontario, Canada. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information, please visit the company's websites at expworldholdings.com and exprealty.com.

Reported Consolidated Results

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,347,910 $ 1,684,608 Restricted cash 1,134,109 481,704 Accounts receivable, net of allowance $177,563 and $133,845, respectively 7,549,469 3,015,767 Prepaids and other assets 587,904 383,563 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 12,619,392 5,565,642 OTHER ASSETS Fixed assets, net 1,298,215 538,405 TOTAL OTHER ASSETS 1,298,215 538,405 TOTAL ASSETS $ 13,917,607 $ 6,104,047 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 412,439 $ 317,420 Customer deposits 1,134,109 481,704 Accrued expenses 7,745,153 2,742,119 Notes payable - 35,778 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 9,291,701 3,577,021 Commitments and contingencies - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock, $0.00001 par value 220,000,000 shares authorized; 53,995,962 shares and 52,316,679 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 540 523 Additional paid-in capital 41,238,713 34,526,859 Accumulated deficit (36,621,221 ) (32,004,561 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,874 4,205 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,625,906 2,527,026 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 13,917,607 $ 6,104,047 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net revenues $ 48,105,769 $ 15,756,956 $ 109,691,317 $ 36,181,796 Operating expenses Cost of revenues 43,291,473 13,294,452 97,620,066 30,868,564 General and administrative 11,987,268 16,810,567 14,697,040 25,801,423 Professional fees 223,811 140,804 906,654 414,197 Sales and marketing 380,452 158,968 1,030,497 358,396 Total expenses 55,883,004 30,404,791 114,254,257 57,442,580 Net loss from operations (7,777,235 ) (14,647,835 ) (4,562,940 ) (21,260,784 ) Other income and (expenses) Other income - (432 ) - 14 Interest expense (58 ) - (2,105 ) - Total other income and (expenses) (58 ) (432 ) (2,105 ) 14 Loss from before income tax expense (7,777,293 ) (14,648,267 ) (4,565,045 ) (21,260,770 ) Income tax expense (3,277 ) (7,444 ) (51,615 ) (33,015 ) Net loss (7,780,570 ) (14,655,711 ) (4,616,660 ) (21,293,785 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary - 8,613 - 20,913 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (7,780,570 ) $ (14,647,098 ) $ (4,616,660 ) $ (21,272,872 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders Basic from continuing operations $ (0.15 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.42 ) Diluted from continuing operations $ (0.15 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 53,335,822 51,225,817 52,837,134 50,929,102 Diluted 53,335,822 51,225,817 52,837,134 50,929,102 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.