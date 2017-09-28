eXp World Holdings to Present at The MicroCap Conference in New York on October 5th

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - September 28, 2017) - eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, LLC, The Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®, today announced that management is scheduled to present at The MicroCap Conference in New York City on Oct. 5, 2017.

eXp World Holdings management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day and is scheduled to present as follows:

The MicroCap Conference

Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at 6:00 a.m. PT/9:00 a.m. ET

Location: JW Marriott Essex House, Track 2 (60 Central Park S, New York)

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/microcapconf5/expi/. The company will archive the presentation on the investor relations section of the website at www.expworldholdings.com.

For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with eXp World Holdings management, please visit the conference website at http://microcapconf.com. Registration is mandatory for conference participation.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, LLC, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®. eXp Realty (exprealty.com) is changing the way that agents, brokers and consumers work together in an adaptive, sustainable environment. It is an agent-designed and agent-owned company. As the leading, national, cloud-based real estate brokerage, eXp Realty provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully-immersive, cloud office environment. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 4,000 agents in 43 U.S. states and Canada. As a publicly-traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eXpRealty.com.