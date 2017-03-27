eXp World Holdings to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 4th in New York

BELLINGHAM, WA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty LLC, The Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®, today announced that management will attend the The MicroCap Conference in New York on Tuesday, April 4th, 2017.

eXp World Holdings will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day and is scheduled to present as follows:

The MicroCap Conference

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: JW Marriott Essex House New York (160 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019) - Track 4

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/microcapconf3/expi

For more information or register for the conference please visit www.microcapconf.com.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI) is the holding company for a number of companies, most notably eXp Realty LLC, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage® as a full-service real estate brokerage providing 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training, and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully-immersive, cloud office environment. eXp Realty, LLC and eXp Realty of Canada, Inc. also feature an aggressive revenue sharing program that pays agents a percentage of gross commission income earned by fellow real estate professionals who they attract into the Company.

As a publicly-traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn equity awards for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information, please visit the Company's Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, or visit www.eXpRealty.com.