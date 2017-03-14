Expansion of reception room adjacent to skating rink in local arena

Government of Canada supports municipality of Saint-Honore-de-Shenley community project

SAINT-HONORÉ-DE-SHENLEY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects like the one by the municipality of Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley, which contribute to the strength and vitality of all the regions in Canada.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, announced that the municipality of Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley (website in French only) has been granted $500,000 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, to expand the reception room adjacent to the skating rink in the municipality's arena.

Incorporated in 1863, the municipality of Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley has nearly 1,500 residents. Through a recreation committee, the municipality facilitates and coordinates all of the sports and recreation activities offered to residents. The funding granted under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) will go toward expanding the reception room with the construction of an addition to the building. The addition will eventually serve as a community hall for the residents of Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada supports projects like that of the municipality of Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley, which mobilize and unite our communities and, more broadly, stimulate economic activity in Canada. Community and recreational infrastructure, such as the arena and the reception room, are perfect examples of gathering places. Today, as it was 150 years ago, coming together to meet others helps build strong communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, ministre responsable de DEC

"I am delighted about CED's support for the expansion project for the arena's reception room. These gathering places are essential to the vitality of Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley. Construction of a multi-purpose community hall is the outcome of the residents' efforts and determination. It will undeniably help maintain a healthy environment that will contribute to the well-being of the entire community."

Dany Quirion, Mayor, Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter @CanEconDev