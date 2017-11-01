CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - Pepperdata, the DevOps for Big Data company, today announced that Expedia, one of the world's leading travel companies, has selected Pepperdata as its partner in operationalizing its Big Data systems. The Pepperdata product suite enables Expedia to develop, deploy, and optimize Big Data applications more quickly and more cost effectively. In addition, the Pepperdata product suite speeds problem resolution time, improves hardware utilization, and simplifies day-to-day operations.

Expedia, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EXPE) is an American travel company that owns and operates several international global online travel brands, primarily travel fare aggregator websites and travel metasearch engines including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, trivago, Travelocity, Orbitz, and HomeAway.

"Pepperdata is extremely excited to partner with Expedia," said Ash Munshi, CEO of Pepperdata. "This is a win-win for both companies, and we look forward to being a partner in the company's Big Data strategy."

The Pepperdata product suite enables enterprises to automatically optimize clusters and provides solutions for monitoring, tuning, and troubleshooting. Pepperdata allows enterprises to:

Reduce time-to-problem resolution using comprehensive and detailed performance data, allowing operators to troubleshoot performance problems 10x faster.

Increase capacity utilization by 30-50 percent without adding hardware, automatically increasing job productivity and deployment.

Provide developers with tools that help them to understand performance impacts and receive recommendations on how to optimize their jobs.

"The level of support and expertise that we receive from the Pepperdata team made a big difference to us. Pepperdata worked closely with us on our implementation to ensure success," said David Nguyen, Senior Manager of EDW Operations Engineering at Expedia. "With Pepperdata, the DevOps team can run more jobs, faster. We've seen a big performance boost across the cluster and have a much more efficient data footprint. Using the Pepperdata dashboard to see application-level metrics, unique custom views, resource utilization per workload drilldowns, and hardware utilization by various workgroups has significantly improved the way that we manage and troubleshoot."

About Pepperdata

Pepperdata is the Big Data performance company. Leading companies such as Comcast, Philips Wellcentive, and NBC Universal depend on Pepperdata to manage and improve the performance of Hadoop and Spark. Enterprise customers use Pepperdata products and services to troubleshoot performance problems in production, increase cluster utilization, and help developers write and debug Big Data applications. Pepperdata products and services work with customer Big Data systems both on-premise and in the cloud.

Founded in 2012, Pepperdata has raised $20M from investors including Citi Ventures, Signia Venture Partners and Wing Venture Capital, and attracted senior engineering talent from Yahoo, Google, Microsoft and Netflix. Pepperdata is headquartered in Cupertino, California. For more information, visit pepperdata.com.

