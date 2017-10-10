Experience the Intersection of Technology, Art, Design and Science at Innovate Pasadena's Connect '17 October 13-22

Connect '17 offers a unique opportunity for guests to sharpen their innovation and technology know-how by connecting with top industry professionals, discovering local startups and learning the latest trends and insights

PASADENA, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Innovate Pasadena, a community organization dedicated to advancing greater Pasadena as a hub of technology and design innovation, presents Connect '17, its fourth annual series of independently organized seminars, workshops and social events taking place throughout Pasadena October 13-22. Featuring over 80 events on the topics of art, science, entrepreneurship, technology and astronomy that range from panels and open houses to exhibitions, mixers, workshops and more, Connect '17 offers a unique opportunity for guests to sharpen their innovation and technology know-how and broaden their networks by connecting with top industry professionals, discovering local startups and learning the latest trends and insights.

"Most people think of Pasadena as the home of roses and football (which we love!), but this rich and creative city offers so much more. It touts more restaurants per capita than New York, ranks second for housing the most non-profits in a single city within the United States and is also home to major institutions like the world-renowned California Institute of Technology and ArtCenter College of Design, as well as hundreds of major companies like Idealab and NASA-owned Jet Propulsion Laboratory," said Mike Giardello, president of Innovate Pasadena. "For the past four years, we have played a major role in bringing together the city's deep pool of brilliant minds and innovative businesses via our Connect series, and this year we are proud to offer the community a wide range of engaging, educational events. Connect '17's programming will give attendees the chance to collaborate and share knowledge, showcase visionary products and discuss new ideas that will further Pasadena's reputation as Southern California's center of innovation and creative thinking."

This year's key #Connect17 events include:

Carnegie Observatories 16th Annual Open House -- Sunday Oct. 15, 2 to 5 p.m. Join us for an afternoon of discovery as we explore the past, present and future of astronomy at the Carnegie Observatories. This year, we connect Carnegie Observatories then and now, celebrating the upcoming 100th anniversary of first light on the 100-inch Hooker telescope at Mt. Wilson. Meet astronomers and learn about their discoveries at the frontiers of science today. See amazing photos from Las Campanas, Carnegie's state-of-the-art observatory in Chile, visit the Machine Shop to see how instruments are made for telescopes in Chile and bring your questions about the Universe to the "Ask the Astronomer" table. For more information, visit here.





Join us for an afternoon of discovery as we explore the past, present and future of astronomy at the Carnegie Observatories. This year, we connect Carnegie Observatories then and now, celebrating the upcoming 100th anniversary of first light on the 100-inch Hooker telescope at Mt. Wilson. Meet astronomers and learn about their discoveries at the frontiers of science today. See amazing photos from Las Campanas, Carnegie's state-of-the-art observatory in Chile, visit the Machine Shop to see how instruments are made for telescopes in Chile and bring your questions about the Universe to the "Ask the Astronomer" table. For more information, visit here. Designing on Your Feet: Improv and The Creative Process -- Tuesday Oct. 17, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Join Speechless LX Designer Claire Slattery as she delivers a highly effective un- keynote on how to collaborate, communicate and champion your own creative process. In this session, attendees will have a hands-on experience with Claire's signature Improv Thinking, and learn skills that focus on communication, storytelling, and intentionality to tap into your most creative design processes. Claire has trained some of the world's biggest and most innovative companies, including Adobe, Google, Salesforce, and Slack using this technique. For more information, visit here.





Join Speechless LX Designer Claire Slattery as she delivers a highly effective un- keynote on how to collaborate, communicate and champion your own creative process. In this session, attendees will have a hands-on experience with Claire's signature Improv Thinking, and learn skills that focus on communication, storytelling, and intentionality to tap into your most creative design processes. Claire has trained some of the world's biggest and most innovative companies, including Adobe, Google, Salesforce, and Slack using this technique. For more information, visit here. Connect '17 URB-E Derby Qualifying Races -- Wednesday Oct. 18, 5:45 to 7:30 p.m.

The Qualifying Round for the Connect '17 URB-E Derby will take place in front of the Rose Bowl. Don't miss your chance to cheer on teams comprised of members from local organizations, companies, and industries as they race on URB-E scooters, the highest quality foldable electric vehicle in existence, to qualify for the big final race on October 20! All proceeds from team registration benefit STEAM:CODERS, a nonprofit organization that teaches underrepresented and underserved students and their families the fundamentals of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) and the Math Academy. Get tickets here.





The Qualifying Round for the Connect '17 URB-E Derby will take place in front of the Rose Bowl. Don't miss your chance to cheer on teams comprised of members from local organizations, companies, and industries as they race on URB-E scooters, the highest quality foldable electric vehicle in existence, to qualify for the big final race on October 20! All proceeds from team registration benefit STEAM:CODERS, a nonprofit organization that teaches underrepresented and underserved students and their families the fundamentals of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) and the Math Academy. Get tickets here. Connect 17' Festival and Derby -- Friday Oct. 20, 5:45 to 10 p.m.

Celebrating the spirit of collaboration, the Connect '17 URB-E Derby gives participants a chance to poke fun at friendly rivalries. Watch as some of Pasadena's greatest minds from local companies and industries go head-to-head, relay-style, for bragging rights during this fun URB-E scooter race. All proceeds from registration benefit the local youth programs, STEAM:CODERS and Math Academy. Get tickets here.



After the Connect '17 Derby, experience unique and immersive exhibits at the Connect '17 Festival like the Honda Clarity FUEL CELL and Clarity Electric cars! There will also be hands-on activities such as large-form factor 3D printing from MAKEiT, Inc., creating your own 360-degree avatar with ObEN for social media, real-time demos of AI visual object recognition with Gradient Intelligence, {Stainless Code} giving live demonstrations of how their Hapn.in software generates real-time sports and entertainment metrics analysis and even the opportunity to test drive an URB-E. The Festival provides an opportunity for partners and attendees to come together for food, fun, and interactive showcases featuring new technology and innovative projects -- in a unique beautiful setting directly in front of Pasadena City Hall. Get tickets here.

Founded in 2013, Innovate Pasadena aims to unite entrepreneurs, engineers, investors, scientists, educators, businesspeople, designers, and students in a shared goal to strengthen Pasadena's innovation community through education and resource exchange. To date, its Connect series has generated over 200 events gathering more than 30,000 guests to celebrate the innovation and ingenuity that is Pasadena. Connect offers the invaluable advantage to get inside some of Pasadena's most interesting start-ups and established companies to meet and network with executives and learn about new opportunities.

Individuals interested in attending Connect'17 can view the full list of #Connect17 events and more information, including registration at https://connectpasadena.com/events.

ABOUT INNOVATE PASADENA

INNOVATE PASADENA is a community organization committed to advancing greater Pasadena as a center of technology and design innovation by promoting collaboration across business and education to attract companies, entrepreneurs, innovators and capital to the broader community. For more information, visit innovatepasadena.org.