Experts Offer Spring Lawn Care Advice

SOURCE: Grass Seed USA
April 20, 2017 09:00 ET
Academic turf specialists provide tips to help you get your grass ready for summer
Academic turf specialists provide tips to help you get your grass ready for summer
SALEM, OR--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - With warmer spring weather here at last, many people are venturing out into their yards to survey the winter damage and prepare for the new growing season. Lawn care is one of the most obvious places to start, and Grass Seed USA, a national coalition of grass seed farmers and academic turf specialists, has interviewed a variety of turf grass experts at top university agronomy programs to gather suggestions for tackling spring lawn maintenance.
"Whether you're thinking about seeding a new area or preparing your existing grass for summer, now is the time to act," said Bryan Ostlund, Grass Seed USA executive director. "If you take a little time now to aerify, seed and fertilize, and you irrigate and mow correctly, you'll be setting yourself up to enjoy a beautiful green oasis for recreation and relaxation come summer."
Following are a few suggestions to keep in mind as you dive into your spring lawn care. For more information from the university turf grass specialists, visit http://bit.ly/2oABR7e.
For more information on seasonal lawn care and the benefits of a healthy, well-maintained lawn, visit www.WeSeedAmerica.com.
About Grass Seed USA
Grass Seed USA is a national coalition of grass seed farmers and academic turf specialists with a wealth of experience in studying, growing and harvesting grass and grass seed. The coalition seeks to inform and educate residential and commercial customers about the benefits of grass and best practices for responsibly growing and maintaining healthy turf. For more information, visit www.weseedamerica.com, or follow on Twitter, Facebook or Pinterest.
Media contact:Claire Castellanosclaire.castellanos@lanepr.com
503-546-7894
Media contact:Claire Castellanosclaire.castellanos@lanepr.com
503-546-7894
See all RSS Newsfeeds