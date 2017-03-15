Explor Announces Kidd Township Property Diamond Drilling Program

ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Explor Resources Inc. ("Explor" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:EXS)(OTCQB:EXSFF)(FRANKFURT:E1H1)(BERLIN:E1H1) is pleased to announce the commencement of a Diamond Drilling Program on the Kidd Township Property. The Corporation's Kidd Township Group of Properties are located to the North, South, West and East of the Open Pit in Kidd Township, located approximately 20 km north of Timmins, Ontario. Explor's Kidd Township's Group of Properties have a land position that cover an area of approximately 2,805.20 hectares as shown on the attached Property Map. The most obvious topographical feature in the area is the Open Pit located in the central portion of Explor's Kidd Township group of Properties. Explor has completed a geophysical program consisting of mag and max/min to better define the targets in December 2016 and has started a 3,000 meter diamond drill program. The diamond drill program is underway and results are pending.

The property is located in a Greenstone Belt composed mainly of sequences of Meta-Volcanic rocks cut by faults and deformation zones that lie in a NW-SE direction. There are many suites of Mafic Volcanic rocks as well. Excellent access to the property is provided by Hwy 655.

Exploration drilling completed by Explor to date has revealed a Major Fault Structure running to the west of the Open Pit in a NW-SE direction. A thorough review of all existing geophysical data appears to support these findings. Drilling by Falconbridge in 1998 to the southeast of the Open Pit (Hole # K26-01) returned 4.7m in which 4 of the 5 samples returned Zinc values from 4200 - 8900 ppm and Copper values that ranged from 700 - 2280 ppm. The Magnetic Anomaly associated with these results appears to continue onto Explor's property holdings. A series of untested AEM (Airborne Electromagnetic) conductors detected on the Kidd Township Group of Properties to the North, South, East and West of the existing Open Pit clearly warrant further investigation.

Some of the EM (Electromagnetic) targets occur along magnetic boundaries suggestive of Rhyolite/Basalt contacts. The Mine in the Center of the Kidd Township Group of properties has produced more than 153,000,000 tonnes of Base Metal Ore (Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag) since it began production in 1966.

Explor believes in the "Cluster Effect of VMS (Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide) Deposits". Well known examples of the cluster effect of VMS Deposits are the Bathurst Mining Camp where 47 deposits have been found to date, including the Brunswick No.12 and the Brunswick No.6 Mines where more than 130,000,000 tonnes of Base Metal Ore has been produced to date; and the Noranda Mining Camp where 18 deposits have been found to date, with 68,100,000 tons of Base Metal Production from the Horne Mine and Quemont Deposits alone. The presence of Mafic and Felsic rocks on the Kidd Township Group of Properties with anomalous zinc and copper supports the opinion that additional VMS Deposits exist within the Kidd Township Group of Properties as shown on the attached map located in the Timmins/Porcupine Mining Camp.

Chris Dupont, P.Eng is the qualified person responsible for the information contained in this release.

Explor Resources Inc. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture (EXS), on the OTCQB (EXSFF) and on the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges (E1H1).

About Explor Resources Inc.

Explor Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based natural resources company with mineral holdings in Ontario, Québec, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Explor is currently focused on exploration in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The belt is found in both provinces of Ontario and Québec with approximately 33% in Ontario and 67% in Québec. The Belt has produced in excess of 180,000,000 ounces of gold and 450,000,000 tonnes of cu-zn ore over the last 100 years. The Corporation was continued under the laws of Alberta in 1986 and has had its main office in Québec since 2006.

Explor Resources Flagship project is the Timmins Porcupine West (TPW) Project located in the Porcupine mining camp, in the Province of Ontario. Teck Resources Ltd. is currently conducting an exploration program as part of an earn-in on the TPW property. The TPW mineral resource (Press Release dated August 27, 2013) includes the following:

Open Pit Mineral Resources at a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off grade are as follows: Indicated: 213,000 oz (4,283,000 tonnes at 1.55 g/t Au) Inferred: 77,000 oz (1,140,000 tonnes at 2.09 g/t Au) Underground Mineral Resources at a 1.70 g/t Au cut-off grade are as follows: Indicated: 396,000 oz (4,420,000 tonnes at 2.79 g/t Au) Inferred: 393,000 oz (5,185,000 tonnes at 2.36 g/t Au)

A map associated with this press release is available at the following address: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Explor_map.pdf