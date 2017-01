Explor - Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

ROUYN-NORANDA, CANADA--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - Explor Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:EXS)(OTCQB:EXSFF)(FRANKFURT:E1H1) (BERLIN:E1H1) (« Explor » or the « Corporation ») is pleased to announce that at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on January 17, 2017, the following directors were elected: Christian Dupont of New Brunswick, Geoffrey Carter of Ontario, Mario Colantonio of Ontario and Gerhard Merkel of Germany.

The accounting firm Dallaire & Lapointe Inc. was re-appointed as independent auditors. The shareholders have also approved the continuation of the Corporation's Stock Option Plan and the amendment to the Shareholder Rights Plan.

Subsequently to the Annual and Special Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Corporation held a meeting and appointed the following officers: Christian Dupont, as President and Chief Executive Officer, Rodrigue Tremblay, as Chief Financial Officer and Julie Godard, as Corporate Secretary. Finally, the following directors have been appointed to the Audit Committee: Christian Dupont, Mario Colantonio and Geoffrey Carter. Two members of this committee are considered independent directors.

Explor Resources Inc. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture (EXS), on the OTCQB Exchange (EXSFF) and on the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges (E1H1).

This press release was prepared by Explor Resources Inc. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Explor Resources Inc.

Explor Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based natural resources company with mineral holdings in Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Explor is currently focused on exploration in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The belt is found in both provinces of Ontario and Quebec with approximately 33% in Ontario and 67% in Quebec. The Belt has produced in excess of 180,000,000 ounces of gold and 450,000,000 tonnes of cu-zn ore over the last 100 years. The Corporation was continued under the laws of Alberta in 1986 and has had its main office in Quebec since 2006.

Explor Resources Flagship project is the Timmins Porcupine West (TPW) Project located in the Porcupine mining camp, in the Province of Ontario. Teck Resources Ltd. is currently conducting an exploration program as part of an earn-in on the TPW property. The TPW mineral resource (Press Release dated August 27, 2013) includes the following:

Open Pit Mineral Resources at a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off grade are as follows:

Indicated: 213,000 oz (4,283,000 tonnes at 1.55 g/t Au)

Inferred: 77,000 oz (1,140,000 tonnes at 2.09 g/t Au)

Underground Mineral Resources at a 1.70 g/t Au cut-off grade are as follows:

Indicated: 396,000 oz (4,420,000 tonnes at 2.79 g/t Au)

Inferred: 393,000 oz (5,185,000 tonnes at 2.36 g/t Au)

This document may contain forward-looking statements relating to Explor's operations or to the environment in which it operates. Such statements are based on operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may be beyond Explor's control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements, including those set forth in other public filling. In addition, such statements relate to the date on which they are made. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Explor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.