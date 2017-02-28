Explor Increases Ogden Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - Explor Resources Inc. ("Explor" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:EXS)(OTCQB:EXSFF)(FRANKFURT:E1H1)(BERLIN:E1H1) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 6 mining claims (16 mineral claim units) situated in the Porcupine mining division, district of Cochrane, in the Ogden Township, Ontario. These claims are located in Ogden Township to the North and East of the Ogden Property. Highway 101 West is north of the property and provided excellent access to the city of Timmins. The claims were acquired because of encouraging results obtained in Explor's past exploration on this property.

Explor Resources Inc. will pay CDN $10,000 and issue 500,000 common shares to acquire a 100% interest in the additional Ogden claims. The optionors have retained a 2% NSR in the property. This acquisition is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

With this acquisition, the Ogden property now consists of 21 mining claims (115 mineral claim units) covering 1,844 hectares situated in the Porcupine mining division, district of Cochrane, in the Ogden Township, Ontario. The Ogden property has been previously explored by Hollinger Mines, Tex-Sol Exploration, Inmet Mining Corporation, Amax Mineral Exploration, Noranda Exploration and Knick Exploration. The majority of the holes drilled by previous operators were less than 100 meters in length. Historically on the Ogden Property, the only hole that hit significant mineralization was a diamond drill hole by Tex-Sol Exploration in 1965 which returned 6.0 g/t Au over 9.1 m at a shallow depth. On the TPW Gold Property significant mineralization was intersected below 300 meters of vertical depth requiring drill holes of 500 to 600 m in length. Explor has completed a drill program on the Ogden Property with the following encouraging results:

Hole #OG-16-02 intersected 2.06 g/t Au over 1.50m from 154.5 to 156.0 meters

Hole #OG-16-05 intersected 1.99 g/t Au over 1.80m from 438.0 to 439.8 meters.

The preliminary exploration program conducted by Explor consisted of six NQ holes for a total of 3,648 meters of diamond drilling. The holes averaged 600 meters in length. The property was found to contained favourable geology to host gold mineralization. The diamond drill program used geophysical targets identified by Explor's ground geophysical surveys conducted by Explor and Knick Exploration. The program was successful in that all IP targets were intersected. The geological environment identified was similar to the Timmins Porcupine West Property. Rock type intersected included Quartz Feldspar Porphyry (QFP), Mafic Volcanics, and Sulfide zones containing fine grain pyrite mineralization.

The most significant deposits in Timmins are spatially associated with porphyry units that are in proximity to the Porcupine Destor Fault. The deposits appear to be also associated with splay faults that trend off and to the North of the Porcupine Destor fault inside an interpreted splay fault corridor.

Chris Dupont P.Eng is the qualified person responsible for the information contained in this release.

Explor Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based natural resources company with mineral holdings in Ontario, Québec, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Explor is currently focused on exploration in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The belt is found in both provinces of Ontario and Québec with approximately 33% in Ontario and 67% in Québec. The Belt has produced in excess of 180,000,000 ounces of gold and 450,000,000 tonnes of cu-zn ore over the last 100 years. The Corporation was continued under the laws of Alberta in 1986 and has had its main office in Québec since 2006.

Explor Resources Flagship project is the Timmins Porcupine West (TPW) Project located in the Porcupine mining camp, in the Province of Ontario. Teck Resources Ltd. is currently conducting an exploration program as part of an earn-in on the TPW property. The TPW mineral resource (Press Release dated August 27, 2013) includes the following:

Open Pit Mineral Resources at a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off grade are as follows: Indicated:213,000 oz (4,283,000 tonnes at 1.55 g/t Au) Inferred:77,000 oz (1,140,000 tonnes at 2.09 g/t Au) Underground Mineral Resources at a 1.70 g/t Au cut-off grade are as follows: Indicated:396,000 oz (4,420,000 tonnes at 2.79 g/t Au) Inferred:393,000 oz (5,185,000 tonnes at 2.36 g/t Au)

