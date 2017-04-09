Export Portal Announces Launching Of New Site To Help Businesses Grow Internationally

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 9, 2017) - Based in Los Angeles, CA, Export Portal is a gateway for large scale business to business global transactions. Export Portal provides what is missing in the global online marketplace, a trusted and safe trading environment by unifying legal services, international payments and shipping under the same umbrella. This allows the traders to maximize opportunity in discovering new ways of distributing its product with lowered risks and maximum profits. Export Portal made international trading simpler for its member by providing export & import legal documents, laws and regulations documentation.

Through Export Portal, businesses will find new ways to market their products internationally and reach new customers beyond traditional borders. The site serves as a seller's virtual showroom where their products are displayed to potential buyers from around the world. With ExportPortal.com's services, verified members will:

- Conduct business safely with other verified members

- Get connected with professional legal service providers globally

- Have secured payments

- Gain access to a 24/7 highly trained customer service

- Work with reliable, top rated international shippers and forwardersand

- Be able to reach out to more customers and build their businesses worldwide

About ExportPortal.com

Export Portal is a worldwide platform for exporters, importers and people who want to sell or buy any products anywhere in the world. We have spent years to develop a safe marketplace for global trade. We help wholesalers find suppliers, and international manufacturers find retailers. We assist small businesses with export and import procedures, customs clearance and the necessary documentation.

