Extendicare Announces Timing of 2016 Year End Results and Conference Call

MARKHAM, ON--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Extendicare Inc. ("Extendicare" or the "Company") (TSX: EXE) today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016, on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, and will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.

Following the issuance of the news release on February 28, 2017, Extendicare will post a copy of the release, along with an update of the supplemental information package, on its website at www.extendicare.com under the "Our Investors/Financial Reports" section.

The conference call on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, will be hosted by Tim Lukenda, President and Chief Executive Officer and Elaine Everson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following management's presentation, there will be a question and answer session for analysts and institutional investors.

To participate in the conference call on March 1, 2017, please dial 1-866-696-5910 or 416-340-2217 followed by the passcode 3917578#. The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at www.extendicare.com under the "Our Investors/Events & Presentations" section. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on March 17, 2017. To access the rebroadcast dial 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 followed by the passcode 6268539#.

ABOUT EXTENDICARE

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors throughout Canada. Through our network of 119 operated senior care centres (64 owned/55 managed), as well as our home health care operations, we are committed to delivering care throughout the health care continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors' population in Canada. Our qualified and highly trained workforce of 23,800 individuals is dedicated to helping people live better through a commitment to quality service and a passion for what we do.