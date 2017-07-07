Extendicare Announces Timing of 2017 Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

MARKHAM, ON--(Marketwired - July 07, 2017) - Extendicare Inc. ("Extendicare" or the "Company") (TSX: EXE) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2017 on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, and will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) to discuss the results. Following management's presentation, there will be a question and answer session for analysts and institutional investors.

To participate in the conference call on August 10, 2017, please dial 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 followed by the passcode 2891135#. The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at www.extendicare.com under the "Our Investors/Events & Presentations" section. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on August 25, 2017. To access the rebroadcast dial 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 followed by the passcode 6693209#.

Following the issuance of the news release on August 9, 2017, Extendicare will post a copy of the release, along with an update of the supplemental information package, on its website at www.extendicare.com under the "Our Investors/Financial Reports" section.

ABOUT EXTENDICARE

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors throughout Canada. Through our network of 114 operated senior care and living centres (65 owned/49 managed), as well as our home health care operations, we are committed to delivering care throughout the health care continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors' population in Canada. Our qualified and highly trained workforce of 23,700 individuals is dedicated to helping people live better through a commitment to quality service and a passion for what we do.