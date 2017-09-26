ExtraHop CTO to Keynote Credit Suisse 2017 Data Analytics Expo

SEATTLE, WA and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - 2017 Data Analytics Expo ExtraHop, the leader in real-time IT analytics, today announced that Jesse Rothstein, co-founder and CTO of ExtraHop, will keynote the Credit Suisse 2017 Data Analytics Expo. During his address, Rothstein will discuss the rise of data as the currency of the digital economy, and delve into the key trends in analytics and machine learning that are driving the demand for more, better, and faster data. Rothstein will be joined by more than 25 best-in-class technology companies, financial tech firms, and internal Credit Suisse teams to explore how data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) can help solve complex business problems across the bank.

Session Title: Data is Eating the World. How Do We Keep Up?

Who: Jesse Rothstein, co-founder and CTO, ExtraHop

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 4:00PM ET

Where: Credit Suisse, One Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010

Session Details: Data science has moved from the realm of academics and research into IT and business operations. Deluged with data, organizations need to understand the trends in data analytics and the key technical concepts of storing, indexing, and processing scale in order to put data to work for better, more secure operations. Rothstein will explore how ideas such as data shape and mass should inform data strategy, as well as real-world lessons learned regarding the application of machine learning to specific use cases.

Not attending this year's event? Explore the ExtraHop interactive online demo. Visit our Customer Stories page to learn how innovative companies across all sectors are using analytics and machine learning to put data to work for them. You can also follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ExtraHop

ExtraHop makes data-driven IT a reality. By applying real-time analytics and machine learning to all digital interactions on the network, ExtraHop delivers instant and definitive insights that help IT improve security, performance, and digital experience. Just ask the hundreds of global ExtraHop customers, including Sony, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Adobe, and Google. To experience the power of ExtraHop, explore our interactive online demo. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.