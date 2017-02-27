ExtraHop Debuts as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics

Leader in Real-Time IT Analytics Positioned Furthest to the Right for Completeness of Vision

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - ExtraHop, the leader in real-time IT analytics, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries quadrant of the "Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics."1

"ExtraHop is honored to be recognized as a Visionary, furthest to the right of any vendor for Completeness of Vision," said Arif Kareem, CEO, ExtraHop. "We believe our placement in the Magic Quadrant acknowledges the differentiation of our approach, as well as the transformation occurring within IT. The era of infrastructure- and application-centric monitoring is over. The digital business era has arrived, and it requires real-time IT analytics."

According to Gartner analysts Sanjit Ganguli and Vivek Bhalla, "For decades, the well-established practice of network management has enjoyed no shortage of available monitoring technologies, tools and vendors; however, the vast majority of those solutions, both acquired and implemented over the years, have been designed to support isolated, reactive resolution of availability issues by network specialists."2

ExtraHop delivers market-leading network performance monitoring, but that's just the beginning. ExtraHop has pioneered a fundamentally new way to observe and analyze digital interactions to support data-driven enterprises. With real-time analytics and machine learning, ExtraHop provides the most accurate and timely insight into performance, availability and security -- from infrastructure to the application to the cloud -- enabling IT teams to ensure seamless digital experience.

"Our vision has always been bold: transform IT from an infrastructure-centric operation focused on components like servers and storage, to a data-driven one focused on outcomes," said Jesse Rothstein, co-founder and CTO of ExtraHop. "We feel our placement as a Visionary confirms our perspective: the future of performance monitoring is IT analytics."

"Performance monitoring technologies were built to inform IT about infrastructure performance," said Ted Coons, General Partner at Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV) and ExtraHop Board Member. "ExtraHop has upended the market, delivering sophisticated analytics and machine learning that have transformed IT data into a powerful engine for the data-driven enterprise. The company's growth and expansion -- more than 50 percent year over year in 2016 -- put it on pace to be the next breakout player in IT analytics. We believe ExtraHop's position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant affirms that opportunity."

"It comes as no surprise to see ExtraHop recognized by Gartner as a Visionary," said Wes Wright, CTO at Sutter Health. "I first used the platform at Seattle Children's Hospital, and it's now a central part of our IT operations at Sutter. ExtraHop gives us the real-time insight we need to keep our systems and applications up and running, and enables our entire organization -- from IT to clinicians -- to deliver better patient care and experience."

In addition, Gartner recognized ExtraHop in its February 2017 Critical Capabilities for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics, a companion document to the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for NPMD.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ExtraHop

ExtraHop makes data-driven IT a reality. By applying real-time analytics and cloud-based machine learning to all digital interactions, ExtraHop delivers instant and unbiased insights. IT leaders turn to ExtraHop first to help them make faster, better-informed decisions that improve performance, security, and digital experience. Just ask the hundreds of global ExtraHop customers, including Sony, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Adobe, and Google.

1 Gartner, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring & Diagnostics, Sanjit Ganguli and Vivek Bhalla, February 21, 2017

2 Gartner, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring & Diagnostics, Sanjit Ganguli and Vivek Bhalla February 21, 2017