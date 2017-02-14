ExtraHop Introduces Addy: Cloud-Based Machine Learning for Data-Driven IT

New SaaS Offering Delivers Intelligent Performance and Security Alerting to Cut Through the Noise and Keep IT Focused on Improving the Digital Experience

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - ExtraHop, the leader in real-time IT analytics, today announced ExtraHop Addy, the industry's first cloud service that applies machine learning to the richest source of IT data -- wire data -- to provide real-time situational insight for IT teams. ExtraHop Addy is always-on, serving as the eyes and ears for IT and helping them take a proactive, data-driven approach to supporting and securing the digital experience.

Organizations overwhelmingly want to be data-driven, but the quality of the data and the ability to access it at the pace of business is a significant barrier. Data is vast and growing and increasingly distributed across on-premises, cloud, and remote sites. With Addy, ExtraHop is tearing down these barriers, delivering real-time, objective insight that makes data-driven operations a reality.

ExtraHop Addy is the industry's first SaaS offering that observes and analyzes all digital interactions and applies machine learning to detect anomalies in real time. Using wire data from the ExtraHop platform, Addy builds continuous baselines for every device, network, and application, and then proactively detects and surfaces potential issues in the environment. The core algorithm and heuristics also incorporate feedback from in-house and crowd-sourced domain expertise to reduce the number of false positives and keep IT teams focused on the most critical issues. This means smarter, more proactive and data-driven operations that enable users to deliver everything from increased website uptime to more efficient assembly lines to better patient care.

With ExtraHop Addy, early access customers have increased uptime, improved performance, thwarted potential breaches, and improved collaboration across teams.

A large cable provider averted a potential breach when Addy detected a server that was unexpectedly probing systems in another major datacenter, enabling the team to rapidly respond and shut down the compromised server.

A financial services firm was able to detect the Dyn DDoS attack in real time and route DNS traffic through an unaffected region to avoid downtime.

A national medical institution averted two potential security breaches when Addy detected international servers probing their DNS, as well as reverse DNS lookups.

ExtraHop Addy provides real-time visibility across the entire spectrum of IT operations, from the datacenter to the cloud to the edge, federating that data within the ExtraHop user interface (UI) to provide a unified view of the environment. Alerts are surfaced and visualized within the platform in real time, allowing IT to see what's happening "right now" as well as graphically represent anomalies and outages over time.

"ExtraHop has pioneered data-driven operations with its platform for wire data analytics. Based on an innovative stream processing engine, ExtraHop provides a real-time view across the entire IT environment," said Jesse Rothstein, Co-Founder and CTO of ExtraHop. "With Addy, we're taking the next step, applying machine learning techniques to this vast data set while leveraging the scale, elasticity, and compute power of the cloud."

ExtraHop Addy will be generally available starting in April 2017, as well as through an Early Access Program for select participants. Pricing for the service starts at $2,990 per month.

To experience the power of the ExtraHop platform, explore the ExtraHop interactive online demo.

Is machine learning hope or hype for IT? Find out what IT professionals think in our TechValidate market survey report.

What Customers Are Saying

"ExtraHop Addy brings our environment into focus," said David Johnson, Enterprise Systems Support Specialist with the State of Washington. "With this service, we're alerted to issues we didn't know we had, and it makes us much more proactive in resolving them before the effects are widespread. We now have the data we need to be smarter about how we operate."

"Addy builds on the expansive visibility already delivered by ExtraHop," said a corporate IT infrastructure manager with a large e-commerce company. "Now, we not only have the data we need to take decisive action that keeps our services up and running, we also have proactive alerts that keep us ahead of potential issues. The fact that Addy learns from our input and the environment means that the alerting keeps getting better. It truly allows us to cut through the noise to focus on what's critical."

What Analysts Are Saying

"ESG research shows security and analytics as the top two priorities for technology buyers in 2017," said Nik Rouda, Senior Analyst with ESG. "Leveraging the scale of resources of the cloud, machine learning is poised to become the next great change-agent for IT operations in these areas. ExtraHop's approach, coupled with the size and richness of their data set, puts them at the forefront of this next evolution."

"To be truly effective, machine learning must take a realistic approach that combines analytics and automation with the ability to assimilate human expertise fluidly and in context -- optimizing to unique IT and business environments," said Dennis Drogseth, Vice President at Enterprise Management Associates. "ExtraHop is delivering on this promise now, leveraging their powerful data set, real-time analytics, and the scale and compute resources of the cloud to deliver intelligent insight for IT."

According to Gartner, "One of the consequences of these new digitalized business architectures is that it is virtually impossible to assess the global state of IT from a small number of strategically chosen locations. Instead, gather data from many points across the infrastructure and application stack. The quality of observation will grow exponentially with the number of points from which that observations are taken."1

In the same report, analysts Will Cappelli and Robert Naegle continue: "I&O leaders should lead their teams to shift to new approaches toward monitoring and IT operational management that uses big data and machine-learning-based analytics technologies."2

About ExtraHop

ExtraHop makes data-driven IT a reality. By applying real-time analytics and cloud-based machine learning to all digital interactions, ExtraHop delivers instant and unbiased insights. IT leaders turn to ExtraHop first to help them make faster, better-informed decisions that improve performance, security, and digital experience. Just ask the hundreds of global ExtraHop customers, including Sony, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Adobe, and Google. To experience the power of ExtraHop, explore our interactive online demo. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

1 Gartner, How to Control IT Operations Management Costs in an Era of Business Digitalization, Will Cappelli and Robert Naegle, March 28, 2016.

2 Gartner, How to Control IT Operations Management Costs in an Era of Business Digitalization, Will Cappelli and Robert Naegle, March 28, 2016.